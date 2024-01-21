Maria Bartiromo: Klaus Schwab Got Up and Walked Out of Room During Argentina President Milei’s Speech at Davos Attacking Globalist Power-Hungry Elites

Photo: WEF Thumbnail/Youtube

President Javier Milei of Argentina took the World Economic Forum by storm with a provocative keynote speech on Wednesday.

The libertarian leader delivered a blistering critique of socialism and a fervent endorsement of capitalist principles before a crowd of the world’s most influential political and economic figures.

Milei, having been introduced by Klaus Schwab himself, then proceeded to confront the elites with his fiery speech.

The 53-year-old president did not hold back in his rebuke of the West’s slide toward collectivism — a political theory associated with communism.

“I am here today to tell you that the West is in danger,” warned Milei.

“It is in danger because those who are supposed to defend the values of the West have been co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism and, consequently, to poverty,” he added.

He lambasted Western leaders for abandoning the principles of freedom and succumbing to various forms of collectivism, including state interventionism, radical feminism, abortion, social justice movements, and population control.

“The leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. Collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world rather they are the root cause.”

This weekend, FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo was back from Davos and reported on the annual event.

Bartiromo told Rachel Campos-Duffy that Klaus Schwab walked out of President Milei’s speech. Klaus was not interested in being lectured to by a national leader.

