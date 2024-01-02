Man Who Tries to Steal Trump Flag at New Year’s Mummers Parade in Philly Gets Punched in the Face (VIDEO)

A man who tried to steal a Trump flag at a New Year’s parade in Philadelphia on Monday got punched in the face.

Philadelphia kicked off 2024 with a 120-year tradition of Mummers marching on Broad Street.

“It’s not New Year’s Day in Philadelphia without the Mummers marching down Broad Street. The more than 120-year tradition kicked off Monday with locals strutting into 2024.” CBS reported.

“Whether strutting down Broad Street or dancing in front of a packed crowd at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the Mummers kicked off the new year one performance at a time.” the outlet reported.

A bystander tried to grab a Trump flag and quickly learned his lesson.

A fight broke out after a parade-goer grabbed a pro-Trump flag.

One of the Mummers punched the flag thief in the face.

WATCH: