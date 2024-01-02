Lukeville Port of Entry Turns Into Garbage Pile After 80,000 Illegals From Africa, Middle East, Latin America Pass Through on Biden’s Open Border Invitation (VIDEO)

by

The Lukeville, Arizona port-of-entry is a total trash pile after 80,000 illegal aliens from Africa, the Middle East and Latin America passed through in December on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

The majority of the illegal aliens are military-age men.

Piles of garbage were left behind along the border wall in the Tucson sector.

WATCH:

A record-shattering 302,000 illegal aliens poured over the southern border in December, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson visited the Lukeville port of entry last week and documented the invasion.

While at the processing tents in Lukeville, TGP’s Jordan Conradson spoke to some of the illegals and filmed many inside lying on the floor after traveling from different countries, including Mexico, Mali, Guinea, and India. Some appeared to be from Middle Eastern countries based on their attire and headdressing. When asked for their thoughts on Joe Biden, one said he is the “best President.”

More than 11 million illegal aliens have crossed the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.