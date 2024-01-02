Lukeville Port of Entry Turns Into Garbage Pile After 80,000 Illegals From Africa, Middle East, Latin America Pass Through on Biden’s Open Border Invitation (VIDEO)

The Lukeville, Arizona port-of-entry is a total trash pile after 80,000 illegal aliens from Africa, the Middle East and Latin America passed through in December on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

The majority of the illegal aliens are military-age men.

Piles of garbage were left behind along the border wall in the Tucson sector.

WATCH:

AZ: This is video from Lukeville which is in the Tucson sector—More than 80k people were encountered in December in this sector according to CBP sources: https://t.co/3SxK0Hs8Yp pic.twitter.com/WGRlUvVW7y — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 1, 2024

A record-shattering 302,000 illegal aliens poured over the southern border in December, according to Customs and Border Protection.

BREAKING: CBP sources exclusively tell FOX… Since Dec 1st, there were more than 302,000 migrant encounters – the highest monthly total ever recorded. Since Oct 1st, there were more than 785,000 encounters – the highest first quarter on record @FoxNews — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) January 1, 2024

The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson visited the Lukeville port of entry last week and documented the invasion.

While at the processing tents in Lukeville, TGP’s Jordan Conradson spoke to some of the illegals and filmed many inside lying on the floor after traveling from different countries, including Mexico, Mali, Guinea, and India. Some appeared to be from Middle Eastern countries based on their attire and headdressing. When asked for their thoughts on Joe Biden, one said he is the “best President.”

INVASION in #Lukeville, #AZ Border Patrol agents estimate that 700-800 illegal immigrants will cross today at this port of entry alone… more to sneak through across the Lukeville Sector pic.twitter.com/QWosYO7MO9 — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) December 23, 2023

More than 11 million illegal aliens have crossed the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.