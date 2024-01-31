London: Nine Hospitalized in Suspected ‘Acid Attack’ That Targeted Woman and Her Two Children

A manhunt is on in London for a male attacker who threw a suspected “corrosive substance” on a woman and her two children in a car following a collision Wednesday evening in the Clapham neighborhood. A total of nine people were taken to the hospital in the acid attack. The woman and her two children were hospitalized, as were three people who came to their aid and came into contact with the substance. Three responding police officers were also taken to the hospital for reported “minor” injuries.

It is not clear if the woman was targeted or if this was a terror attack. No description of the suspect has been released as of this writing.

Marina Ahmad, London Assembly Member for Lambeth & Southwark, posted the attack stemmed from a traffic collision, “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children. 7.25pm Lessar Avenue, Clapham Common South Side, SW4 If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, completely anonymously.”

Videos from the scene show a strong police response:

Lambeth Police report, “an extensive crime scene is in place & the police helicopter is up while we investigate.”

Metropolitan Police statement on the attack: