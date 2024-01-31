London: Nine Hospitalized in Suspected ‘Acid Attack’ That Targeted Woman and Her Two Children

A manhunt is on in London for a male attacker who threw a suspected “corrosive substance” on a woman and her two children in a car following a collision Wednesday evening in the Clapham neighborhood. A total of nine people were taken to the hospital in the acid attack. The woman and her two children were hospitalized, as were three people who came to their aid and came into contact with the substance. Three responding police officers were also taken to the hospital for reported “minor” injuries.
It is not clear if the woman was targeted or if this was a terror attack. No description of the suspect has been released as of this writing.
Marina Ahmad, London Assembly Member for Lambeth & Southwark, posted the attack stemmed from a traffic collision, “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children. 7.25pm Lessar Avenue, Clapham Common South Side, SW4 If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, completely anonymously.”
Videos from the scene show a strong police response:
Sky News report posted to X Twitter:
Lambeth Police report, “an extensive crime scene is in place & the police helicopter is up while we investigate.”
A woman and two children were injured in a suspected corrosive substance attack in Lessar Ave #Lambeth #SW4 this evening.
An extensive crime scene is in place & the police helicopter is up while we investigate.
Can you help us? ☎️ 999 ref 7790/31 Jan.https://t.co/7XBegU8wSg
Metropolitan Police statement on the attack:
Investigation launched after suspected corrosive substance thrown at people in Clapham
Police are investigating after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at people in Lambeth.
Police were called to Lessar Avenue, SW4 at about 19:25hrs on Wednesday, 31 January.
Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said: “Officers are on scene following this horrific incident.
“Three victims – a woman and her two young children – have been taken to hospital for treatment.
“Three other people – all adults – have been taken to hospital for injuries sustained, we believe, as they came to their aid.
“We will update as soon as we know more about their conditions.
“Three police officers have also been taken to hospital after they responded to the incident. Thankfully we believe their injuries to be minor.
“While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.
“A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident.
“The National Police Air Service are assisting us. Any members of the public who can help us with information or material should call 999 immediately ref CAD 7790/31 Jan.”
There has been no arrest at this early stage.