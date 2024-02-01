Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Says She is ‘Traumatized’ by Rulings From Conservative Wing of the Court

Sonia Sotomayor, a liberal Supreme Court justice who was nominated to the court by Obama, said recently that the conservative wing of the court traumatizes her with their rulings.

Do you think Justice Clarence Thomas is traumatized when Democrats and the media accuse him of being a corrupt criminal? How about Justice Kavanaugh? Do you suppose he was traumatized when Democrats and the media accused him of being a rapist?

Does Justice Sotomayor even hear herself?

The Hill reported:

Sotomayor says she feels ‘frustration’ daily as conservative justices move US to right U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Monday she feels daily “frustration” as conservative justices move the country to the ideological right. In an appearance at the University of California, Berkely School of Law, Sotomayor was asked how she copes with the consistently conservative rulings from the court. “Every loss truly traumatizes me,” but “I get up the next morning,” she said in response to the question, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The crowd — about 1,300 students — applauded. In her remarks, she criticized her “originalist colleagues” whom she said have come up with “new ways to interpret the Constitution,” changing rulings “that some of us believed were well established,” the Chronicle reported. The 6-3 conservative court has had an eventful couple of terms, making its mark on some of the most consequential aspects of everyday life — from overturning the federal right to an abortion to ruling affirmative action in colleges unconstitutional.

If she wants to make policy, she’s in the wrong profession.

This is not what SCOTUS is supposed to do. If Sotomayor wanted to move the arc of the universe toward justice she should have run for office. https://t.co/fHKqVqfceF — Holden (@Holden114) January 30, 2024

She should resign and run for office if she wants to be a politician. That’s a different role than being a judge.