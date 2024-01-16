At Least Five Dead from Hypothermia in Recent Continental Freeze – Annual Global Freezing Deaths Still 9 Times More Common than Global Warming Deaths

Two individuals died from hypothermia, or freezing, in the latest cold spell in the Northwest. The medical examiner in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is investigating three more deaths related to hypothermia.

Winter conditions in the Portland area this past weekend saw widespread damage, power outages and at least four deaths, two from hypothermia.

KGW-TV Portland reported:

Portland continues to struggle with power outages and hazardous road conditions as it begins to pick up the pieces after a chaotic 24 hours of winter storm weather Saturday that saw widespread damage and four deaths. The worst of the winter weather is over for now, with dry conditions expected for Sunday and Monday — but the frigid temperatures that accompanied the storm will also continue for the next few days, creating continued travel headaches and ongoing risks for people outdoors. A second case of suspected fatal hypothermia was reported Sunday afternoon after the first was reported Saturday morning. Multnomah County said in a news release that there were at least 25 emergency department visits for cold-related issues on Saturday, the highest daily count since record-keeping began in 2016.

Three men were found dead in the Milwaukee area this past weekend. Hypothermia was the alleged cause.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday it was investigating three deaths possibly related to hypothermia: A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. Friday near South 5th Street and West Layton Avenue under a bridge.

A 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at 1:25 p.m. Saturday near North 35th and West Hadley streets after being found in a vehicle that he used for shelter.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at 9:56 a.m. Monday near West Woolworth Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard.

There are NINE TIMES as many global hypothermia deaths as warming deaths each year.