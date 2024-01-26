LAWLESS REGIME: Trump Advisor Peter Navarro Will Be Sent to Prison by Biden Regime During His Appeal Process

In September, former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro, 74, was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena before Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena with the half-baked and partisan committee because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege. The partisan DC jury previously convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after deliberating for four hours.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ sought a six-month prison term for Navarro. On Thursday, Obama-appointed judge Amit Mehta sentenced Peter Navarro to 4 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $9,500 fine.

Judge Amit Mehta barred Navarro from making the executive privilege argument after DOJ prosecutors accused the former Trump aide of ‘hiding behind executive privilege claims.’

Following the sentencing by Obama Judge Mehta, Navarro’s attorneys immediately filed an appeal of his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress on Thursday.

What did not make headlines is that 74-year-old Peter Navarro will sent to prison by the Biden regime during his appeal process.

By the time his appeal is heard in court he will likely have served his four months in prison.

Peter is in the position where he wins the appeal after having served four months in prison.

The government has only two justifications to send a defendant to prison pending appeal. One is flight risk, and the court acknowledged that Peter Navarro is not a flight risk. The other reason is when it is unlikely the defendant will win on appeal because there’s no real constitutional issues involved. That definitely does not apply to Peter’s case.

This is complete lawlessness by the Biden regime.

