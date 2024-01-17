The Ladies of ‘The View’ Have Total Meltdown Over Trump’s Iowa Victory, Shame Voters and Downplay the Significance (VIDEO)

The people of Iowa have done it now. Joy Behar and the other hosts of ‘The View’ are very disappointed that Republicans in Iowa exercised their right to vote for their candidate of choice, Donald Trump.

Sara Haines downplayed the historic aspects of Trump’s caucus win, while Behar called Trump a rapist and ‘grand wizard’ implying that he is a member of the KKK.

The View is easily the most toxic show on television.

NewsBusters reports:

Insisting that she was still a “proud Iowan,” co-host Sara Haines proclaimed “It’s disappointing as a non-Trump supporter to see that” Trump won the Iowa Caucus Monday night. She also asserted that the results really didn’t mean anything because such a small slice of the electorate decided to participate:

Only five percent of the population of the state caucuses so when you see Iowa swept or Trump swept Iowa, no, he did not. He swept five percent of the population of the state caucuses. So, when you see, “Trump swept Iowa,” no he did not! He swept five percent of the population.

Only 13 percent of registered Republicans in the state of Iowa, 13 percent of the party showed up for that. And only three times in the past eight Republican caucuses have they even predicted the candidate.

Bitter Joy Behar lashed out at Iowans directly to smear their character. She suggested since they voted for Trump they’re pro-rape and falsely suggested they voted for a guy who called himself a “grand wizard” of the KKK. She also insinuated that they were stupid for braving the elements to exercise their right to vote:

You voted for a guy who said, “Come, risk your lives for the grand wizard. Come, in the snow and the sleet because I am more important than your life.” That’s who the five percent voted for.

Watch below:

Is there anyone in media who is more filled with hate than these women?

