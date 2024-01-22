Kash Patel Reveals How the Corrupt FBI Led By Dirty Chris Wray is Working to Censor Pro-Trump Americans Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election (VIDEO)

Former Defense Department Chief of Staff and author of Government Gangsters dropped a bombshell revelation on the Benny Johnson show Monday, revealing that the censorship regime orchestrated by the FBI never stopped and that they are continuing to work to censor pro-Trump Americans ahead of the 2024 election.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the FBI worked with Big Tech to censor truthful information that could have turned the tide in the 2020 election including the Hunter Biden laptop. The agency even lied about meeting with Big Tech about the laptop as revealed by the Facebook Files.

Patel said that he has information that Chris Wray told Congress that he is guaranteeing the “election security” of the United States but would not reveal how.

Then he dropped this bit of information: an individual (likely with federal law enforcement) called Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and other major big tech leaders and demanded to know whether they had canceled contracts with the FBI Task Force to censor information.

“The media should be revolting that a law enforcement agency is dictating what they can or can’t put out,” Patel said. “But the media, of course, is giving them a hall pass because what they don’t want them putting out is anything pro-Trump.”

