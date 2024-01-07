Justice Department Hides Ray Epps’ J6 Case and Plea Deal from Public View (VIDEO)

by

Ray Epps’ case files and information appear to have been scrubbed from the Department of Justice’s webpage after he was given a sweetheart deal, despite leading the actions that sent many to prison on January 6, 2021.

It is unclear if the FBI sealed his case after giving a lenient “punishment” to Epps.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Ray Epps was charged, and the DOJ gave him a plea deal because he cooperated with the FBI!

SUCH TOTAL BS! DOJ Recommends JUST 6 MONTHS PRISON TIME for Ray Epps – Because He “Cooperated with the FBI and Congress!”

Epps is one of only a handful of mysterious characters who directed Trump supporters toward the US Capitol that day.

He was the only person caught on video directing Trump supporters to go toward the US Capitol.

Anyone who touched a Trump sign that Ray Epps drove through the crowd and prosecutors called “an enormous battering ram” was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences – except Ray Epps.

Ray Epps riled up mob of protesters at the US capitol, which arguably led to severe consequences for Trump supporters, but Epps got off for cooperating with the FBI. Was he sent there by the FBI?

And now, his name and case don’t even appear on the Justice Department’s website or Google searches.

Via Brandon Straka on X:

Google search of “Ray Epps” and “Justice.gov:”

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.