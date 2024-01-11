“One United Criminal Group Exists – This Group is Biden, Blinken, and Nuland” – Andrii Derkach Who Broke the Biden-Burisma Story – Sits for FIRST INTERVIEW in Two Years with Simone Mangiante

This information was originally sent to The Gateway Pundit from our patriotic contacts in Europe.

The well-known Ukrainian politician Andrii Derkach, who was the first to provide evidence of international corruption and influence peddling by Joe Biden in Ukraine, sat for his first exclusive interview after a long absence of two years. Despite the pause in communication with the media, Derkach used all this time to continue his investigative work and collect new evidence.

** It was Andrii Derkach who first broke the news in 2019 with hard evidence that Burisma Holding paid Joe Biden $900,000 for lobbying.

The full version of the interview was released on Thursday on the X/Twitter account of American journalist Simone Mangiante (https://twitter.com/SimonaMangiante), who managed to communicate with the “Ground Zero of Biden’s corruption in Ukraine” – Andriy Derkach.

Subsequently, the full text and video of the interview will also be posted on the website of the investigative Internet publication Invesloan.

BREAKING: In the process of working on my latest political documentary we managed to record an interview with a very controversial but very interesting person: Andrii DERKACH -the man who broke the story about Biden’s family corruption in Ukraine and was punished by a weaponized… pic.twitter.com/I7fnUeq0Ki — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos (@SimonaMangiante) December 28, 2023

Andriy Derkach became known to the world media after several high-profile corruption revelations concerning the “Ukrainian trail” into the activities of Joe Biden during his tenure as Vice President of the United States from 2014-2017.

As reported earlier – Among the evidence presented by Derkach, which without the resistance of the democratic leadership of the United States could have led to the end of Joe Biden’s political career long ago, were shadowy earnings of the Biden family due to protection of the interests of the Ukrainian mining company Burisma; political cover-up of an international corruption scheme to use the developed structure of Ukrainian grant organizations that embezzled financial aid provided at the expense of American taxpayers; offshoring of billions of dollars due to Ukraine’s transfer to reverse natural gas supplies; accountability of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to the US Embassy in the investigation of high-profile criminal cases, direct blackmailing of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for the sake of firing Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who came too close to the Bidens in the Burisma investigation.

It was also Derkach who first presented audio recordings of phone conversations between Biden and Poroshenko (known today as the “Derkach tapes”), and it was Derkach who proved the interference of the Democrat-created National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in the 2016 presidential election on the side of Hillary Clinton.

Many American journalists, lawyers and congressmen at the time highly appreciated the evidence collected and publicized by Derkach, who proved the existence of an extensive structure of international corruption in Ukraine. Each public statement of Andriy Derkach was accompanied by indisputable documentary evidence in the form of official papers. A separate large area of Derkach’s work was the investigation of the so-called “Democorruption”, which attracted the attention of a reputable American investigator, prosecutor, lawyer and attorney – Rudy Giuliani, with whom Derkach planned to consolidate efforts on intergovernmental investigative activities.

However, after Derkach’s persecution by the U.S. and Ukrainian authorities, which included not only deprivation of citizenship and the status of people’s deputy but also the opening of criminal cases and even an attempt to physically eliminate him by special services, the fate of Andriy Derkach remained unknown for a long time.

American journalists found out that Derkach had been forced to leave the territory of Ukraine, had not been active in public activities for almost two years and was focused on searching for and analyzing new evidence of international corruption activities, including those related to the Biden family’s activity in Ukraine.

Sensational facts presented by Andrei Derkach in an interview with Simone Mangiante and the US media may become another step towards the possible impeachment of the incumbent US president.

Here is the full video interview of Simone Mangiante Papadopoulos With Andrii Derkach.

BREAKING Watch the full interview with Andrii Derkach, the Ukrainian parliamentarian who exposed Biden’s family corruption in Ukraine and that have been targeted by both Ukraine and the USA as result. He disappeared from the public ever since but we achieved to catch him… pic.twitter.com/kLCIDhCoal — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos (@SimonaMangiante) January 11, 2024

Simone posted this on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

BREAKING Watch the full interview with Andrii Derkach, the Ukrainian parliamentarian who exposed Biden’s family corruption in Ukraine and that have been targeted by both Ukraine and the USA as result. He disappeared from the public ever since but we achieved to catch him for an interview in Minsk Here his revelations about the

threats to his life

threats to other witnesses life

court documents

political persecution

FBI undercover agents & much more I am doing this to serve the country and the entire world. Freedom is information against it all. People deserve to know the truth and what mainstream Media won't reveal to you.

Derkach told Simone, “Those who speak aloud about Biden’s corruption in Ukraine are in danger of physical elimination”

The documents I reviewed at the purposes of my investigative work are fully listed in the following article. Please read and download the documents below as the article might be taken down because of censorship https://t.co/E0C8hl6hxr — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos (@SimonaMangiante) January 11, 2024

Derkach also commented on the real criminal gang – biden, Blinken, and Nuland.

Explosive

“In my opinion, one united criminal group exists. This group is Biden, Blinken, and Nuland. The State Department represents the Deep State,” Andrey Derkach, revealing fresh allegations of Biden’s corruption. pic.twitter.com/XtyysvnpCv — John Metzner (@JohnRMetzner) January 11, 2024

