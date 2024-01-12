JUST IN: Oregon Supreme Court Won’t Remove Trump From 2024 Ballot

The Oregon Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a request to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the 14th Amendment.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The Free Speech For People, a far-left group, filed the lawsuit with the Oregon Supreme Court to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

“The Oregon Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a bid to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” saying it’s waiting for the US Supreme Court to rule on the issue,” CNN reported.

“The Oregon court did not rule on the merits of the challenge, specifically citing the ongoing litigation at the US Supreme Court, which will hear oral arguments in the Colorado case on February 8.” CNN said.

Earlier this month President Trump asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar him from the 2024 ballot.

President Trump also appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ 2024 ballot ban to the state superior court.

The US Constitution has three requirements to be president:

Be a natural-born citizen of the United States.

Be at least 35 years old.

Have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

A few disgruntled Democrat voters, left-leaning lawyers and radical justices cannot determine whether a person can run for president.