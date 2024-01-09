JUST IN: Mike Pence’s Brother Greg Pence Latest GOP Rep. to Retire From Congress Amid Wave of Retirements

Mike Pence’s brother Greg Pence (R-IN) on Tuesday announced he will be retiring from Congress after serving three terms.

Greg Pence is the latest GOP Rep. not to seek reelection amid a wave of retirements.

“In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready to Serve Again. As a former Marine, I approached the job with purpose,” Pence said in a statement posted to X.

He continued, “After three terms, I’ve made the decision to not file for reelection. For the remainder of my term this year, our team will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services. To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District – it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our Nation’s capital.”

Last week GOP Rep. Bill Johnson (OH) announced he will be resigning from Congress.

Following the resignation of McCarthy and Bill Johnson and the ousting of George Santos, the Republicans will be left with a razor-thin majority of 219-213 by January 21.

GOP Rep. George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives last month. 105 RINOs joined the Democrats and voted to oust Santos.



George Santos

Santos was ousted after Biden’s Justice Department indicted and arrested him on 13 charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements. Santos was later hit with a superseding indictment.

“Pence is the fourth Republican to announce this month plans to retire from Congress – out of a dozen retiring House Republicans overall.” Axios reported.

After getting nothing done this entire Congress, the Republicans are down to a razor-thin majority.