JUST IN: Legal Challenge Seeking to Bar Trump From Illinois Ballot Fails

The legal challenge seeking to bar Trump from the 2024 primary ballot in Illinois failed.

This comes one day after the Massachusetts Supreme Court denied a petition to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

In a unanimous vote, the State Board of Elections said they lacked the authority to bar Trump from the ballot.

The legal challenge, brought by a group of Illinois voters, cited the 14th Amendment in their lawsuit seeking to bar Trump from the ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

ABC News reported:

Donald Trump can remain on Illinois’ presidential primary ballot, the State Board of Elections voted on Tuesday, dismissing another challenge to the former president’s eligibility under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The eight-person, bipartisan board voted unanimously against a lawsuit brought by a group of Illinois voters represented by national watchdog group Free Speech for the People and Illinois elections lawyers. The body said it lacked the authority to decide on the challenge.

President Trump is currently battling similar challenges in other states. Legal challenges have notably escalated in Maine and Colorado.

The Maine Superior Court recently ordered Trump back on the ballot pending a decision from the US Supreme Court.

President Trump appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ 2024 ballot ban to the state superior court last Tuesday.

Last month Maine’s psychotic Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows unilaterally barred Trump from the 2024 ballot because she decided the former president is an insurrectionist.

Earlier this month President Trump asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar him from the 2024 ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court last month disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

