Judicial Watch Sues For Records on Cover-Up of Biden Stolen Classified Materials Stored at Penn Biden Center

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch on Tuesday announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Defense Department for documents regarding a Biden staffer involved in Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents scandal.

The House Oversight Committee in October revealed that five White House employees were involved in Biden’s stolen classified documents case.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden also withheld information from the Senate Intel Committee.

Recall that it was reported that Joe Biden’s attorney first discovered “Obama-Biden administration documents in a locked closet while packing files as they prepare to close out Biden’s office in the Penn Biden Center” in November 2022.

This timeline presented by Biden’s attorney is of course a lie.

Joe Biden’s former assistant as Vice President, Kathy Chung, in April, testified to the House Oversight Committee about the mishandling of classified documents by Biden since his time as Vice President.

Chung testified that White House Counsel Dana Remus tasked her with retrieving boxes of classified documents from Penn Biden Center as early as May 2022.

Judicial Watch sued for communications of Biden staffer Kathy Chung.

According to new information released by the House Oversight Committee, Joe Biden lied about the timeline. Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations, went to Penn Biden Center to take inventory of President Biden’s documents and materials on March 18, 2021.

Judicial Watch reported:

Judicial Watch announced today it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense for documents regarding a key Biden staffer allegedly involved in the handling of Joe Biden's materials housed at Penn Biden Center (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Defense (No. 1:23-cv-03836)). The lawsuit was filed over an October 18, 2023, request for: Records and communications of Kathy Chung, Deputy Director of Protocol, Office of the Secretary of Defense, including emails, email chains, email attachments, text messages, voice recordings, correspondence, letters, logs, calendar entries, calendar meetings, memoranda, reports, regarding: 1. Communications with Dana Remus, email address: [email protected], Covington & Burling, LLP, Washington, DC, concerning the Penn Biden Center, Washington, DC, or any classified documents or materials at the Penn Biden Center. 2. Communications with any person using the email domain @who.eop.gov regarding classified documents, documents, or materials at the Penn Biden Center. 3. Communications with any employee using the email domain @dod.mil regarding classified documents, documents, or materials at the Penn Biden Center.

“While the Biden administration was scheming to jail former President Trump over a document dispute, Biden operatives were desperately trying to cover up Biden’s own and more significant document scandal,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “And the cover-up continues with yet another Biden agency hiding records in violation of law.”

