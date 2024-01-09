Judge Judy has endorsed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for President.

Judith Sheindlin, who is best known as Judge Judy, wrote in a statement, “I’m proud to endorse Nikki Haley because she is whip-smart, has executive credentials, and was a superb governor.”

Sheindlin continued, “She has international gravitas as Ambassador to the United Nations. She is principled, measured, and has that illusive quality of real common sense.”

The TV court judge concluded her post by writing, “I truly think she can restore America and believe she is the future of this great nation.”

INBOX: Popular TV court Judge Judy endorses Nikki Haley for president pic.twitter.com/3xUdfUGdpJ — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) January 9, 2024

Per The Hill:

“Judge Judy” Sheindlin is issuing a ruling on who she wants to be the next president: GOP White House hopeful Nikki Haley. “I’m proud to endorse Nikki Haley because she is whip smart, has executive credentials and was a superb governor,” Sheindlin said in a Tuesday statement released by Haley’s campaign. Calling the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador “principled” and “measured,” Sheindlin said Haley has that elusive “quality of real common sense.”

“I truly think she can restore America and believe she is the future of this great nation,” the TV veteran said.

Judge Judy’s endorsement doesn’t pull much weight.

In 2020, the Judge endorsed former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg in his losing presidential bid.