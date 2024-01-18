Judge Denies Request to Dismiss Charges Against New York City Subway Hero Daniel Penny

A judge has denied requests from attorneys for Daniel Penny that the charges against him be dismissed.

You may recall that Penny restrained Jordan Neely for threatening people on a New York City subway train and Neely died shortly after. Of course, Penny was just trying to keep Neely from harming people on the train and he did not act alone. Others helped to restrain Neely.

Penny was hailed as a hero by people who were riding the train and felt threatened by Neely.

The worst thing about this case, besides the injustice, is that people are not going to intervene to help others nearly as much in the future. Why would they? The authorities are just going to come after you if anything goes wrong.

NBC News in New York reports:

Judge won’t dismiss subway chokehold death case against U.S. Marine vet Daniel Penny A judge has denied a motion by attorneys for Daniel Penny, the U.S. Marine veteran who placed Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway last year, to dismiss the case. The decision came in court on Wednesday. The judge ordered Penny back to court in late March. His trial is tentatively expected to start in the fall. Penny’s lawyers Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff said they disagree with the judge’s decision. “While we disagree with the Court’s decision not to dismiss the indictment, we understand that the legal threshold to continue even an ill-conceived prosecution is very low,” Raiser and Kenniff said in a statement. “We are confident that a jury, aware of Danny’s actions in putting aside his own safety to protect the lives of his fellow riders, will deliver a just verdict. Danny is grateful for the continued prayers and support through this difficult process.”

Penny should be exonerated of these charges.

Two tiered justice system. Men who’ve committed worse crimes get let off the hook but a man who endangered his own life to save others from a violent lunatic may be going to prison. Daniel Penny did nothing wrong. https://t.co/oBcX7krmLp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2024

Remember Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old Marine who saved countless lives on a NYC subway train in 2023? Today, a judge denied his request to dismiss the charges against him. Justice is dead. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 17, 2024

The political targeting of Daniel Penny is nothing short of an abomination. pic.twitter.com/BcLNrTBEjU — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) January 17, 2024

A country with a two-tiered justice system is doomed.