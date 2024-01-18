Judge Denies Request to Dismiss Charges Against New York City Subway Hero Daniel Penny

by
(TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

A judge has denied requests from attorneys for Daniel Penny that the charges against him be dismissed.

You may recall that Penny restrained Jordan Neely for threatening people on a New York City subway train and Neely died shortly after. Of course, Penny was just trying to keep Neely from harming people on the train and he did not act alone. Others helped to restrain Neely.

Penny was hailed as a hero by people who were riding the train and felt threatened by Neely.

The worst thing about this case, besides the injustice, is that people are not going to intervene to help others nearly as much in the future. Why would they? The authorities are just going to come after you if anything goes wrong.

NBC News in New York reports:

Judge won’t dismiss subway chokehold death case against U.S. Marine vet Daniel Penny

A judge has denied a motion by attorneys for Daniel Penny, the U.S. Marine veteran who placed Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway last year, to dismiss the case.

The decision came in court on Wednesday. The judge ordered Penny back to court in late March. His trial is tentatively expected to start in the fall.

Penny’s lawyers Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff said they disagree with the judge’s decision.

“While we disagree with the Court’s decision not to dismiss the indictment, we understand that the legal threshold to continue even an ill-conceived prosecution is very low,” Raiser and Kenniff said in a statement. “We are confident that a jury, aware of Danny’s actions in putting aside his own safety to protect the lives of his fellow riders, will deliver a just verdict. Danny is grateful for the continued prayers and support through this difficult process.”

Penny should be exonerated of these charges.

A country with a two-tiered justice system is doomed.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.