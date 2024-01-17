JPMorgan CEO and Dem Donor Jamie Dimon Defends Trump and MAGA — Calls Out Democrats for Demonizing Millions of Americans: ‘Democrats Need to Grow Up’

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, a prominent Democratic donor, provided a candid analysis of the American political landscape during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Dimon acknowledged that the economic policies of former President Donald Trump resonate with many voters, and he criticized the media and Democratic rhetoric for creating divisions.

During the interview, Dimon, one of America’s most powerful bankers, shed light on the reasons behind former President Trump’s popularity and criticized the Democrats for demonizing his supporters.

“I wish the Democrats would think a little more carefully when they talk about MAGA,” said Dimon.

“When people say ‘MAGA,’ they’re actually looking at people voting for Trump, and they think they’re voting, and they’re basically scapegoating them, that you are like him. But I don’t think they’re voting for Trump because of his family values.”

He went on to acknowledge that, from his perspective, Trump had been “kind of right” about several significant issues, such as NATO, immigration, economic growth, tax reform, and some aspects of foreign policy concerning China.

“And that’s why they’re voting for him,” Dimon said, suggesting that voters’ decisions are more nuanced than some critics might suggest.

He called out the Democrats and Biden regime for demonizing millions of Americans who voted for Trump.

“The Democrats have done a pretty good job with the deplorables, hugging onto their bibles and beer, and their guns. I mean, really, can we just stop that stuff and actually grow up, treat other people with respect, and listen to them a little bit? And, I do think the economy will affect, and I think this negative talk about MAGA is going to hurt Biden’s election campaign.”

WATCH: