John Kerry Snaps at Reporter Who Ambushes Him on the Streets of Davos Outside WEF Meeting (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s soon-to-be former ‘Climate Envoy’ John Kerry was ambushed on the streets in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

Rebel News reporters caught up with John Kerry and his staffers were not happy about their questions.

“What’s the carbon footprint for these events every single year that you come here,” Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini asked John Kerry. “You think it’s worth it? Peasants pay for your crimes?”

John Kerry snapped at the reporter: “That’s a stupid question.”

The reporter snapped back: “Is it really? Is it more stupid than you traveling here to tell us..”

Kerry’s aide physically assaulted the Rebel News reporter as she shouted, “We’re done!”

John Kerry accused the reporter of “making up stupid questions.”

John Kerry spotted on the streets of Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Kerry's staffers clearly were not happy with @OzraeliAvi's questions. So much more to come at https://t.co/MgttzQuZWXpic.twitter.com/KWLO4n1BSI — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 16, 2024

Earlier this week it was reported that John Kerry will step down as Joe Biden’s Climate Envoy this winter or early spring after operating in secret for three years.

Kerry, 80, was appointed as Joe Biden’s Climate Czar in November 2020 during the transition.

John Kerry, the private-jet-setting hypocrite, operated in secret for three years as he traveled around the world and advocated for global Communism.

Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) filed a FOIA lawsuit in an effort to obtain emails between John Kerry’s office and various climate change groups.

The emails turned over to PPT from John Kerry’s office were heavily redacted.

Not one staffer’s name was revealed.