Joe Rogan Says the Left Has Become a Cult, California Has Gone Full Communist (VIDEO)

During a recent episode of his widely watched podcast, Joe Rogan talked about leaving California and suggested that the state has gone full communist. He is especially critical of the state’s non-approach to law enforcement.

He then launches into a rant about the left in general, saying that they have become a cult, particularly on trans issues.

This is why the left has tried repeatedly to get Rogan removed from Spotify. They don’t want people to hear messages like this one.

FOX News reports:

Podcast giant Joe Rogan spoke last week about how he left California because of left-wing politics running amok in the state. Rogan recalled how he once was part of the “blue bubble” in that he was a “left-leaning person who lived in Los Angeles” who “never voted Republican.” However, while he said he remains “way more left than I am right,” he argued, “California went nuts, man. It’s gone like full communist. It’s out of its f—–g mind.” He continued to slam his former state, saying, “Their approach to law enforcement is so insane. It’s so insane. The no cash bail, the letting people out for committing violent crimes, the f—–g not stopping people for stealing up to whatever money is, was it $900 now? I think they raised it. I think they made it a little higher.” “San Francisco is nonexistent,” Rogan added. “San Francisco — most of San Francisco is emptied out of like big chain stores and big department stores.” Rogan and comedian Bobby Lee both marveled at how they find themselves now identifying as being in the “middle” politically. “It only happened this last year,” comedian Bobby Lee recalled. “I just went, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ You know, the people that you thought you were aligned with you are now mad at you about s—.” “They’re in a cult,” Rogan said. “They’re attacking like somebody attacks religious beliefs.”

Here’s the video. Note – There are lost of curse words in this:

Joe Rogan says California has gone full communist & Bobby Lee said he’s in the middle now pic.twitter.com/K166zKKvfW — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) January 29, 2024

Is he wrong about any of this? It sounds like he has been thoroughly red-pilled.