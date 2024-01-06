January 6 Documentary: PATRIOT DAY Premiers NOW! WARNING! Viewer Discretion Advised – REAL PATRIOTS Only!

The highly anticipated documentary “Patriot Day,” produced by incarcerated J6 political prisoner Jake Lang and his team at J6Truth.org premieres today on The Gateway Pundit.

Intent on obliterating the mainstream media’s false narrative that January 6th was some sort of ‘white domestic terrorist attack,’ Lang, who has been held in pretrial custody for over 1080 days, managed to create the “truly 1776 spirited film” while in solitary confinement.

The groundbreaking documentary provides a riveting first-person perspective of the January 6 Capitol protest.

WATCH:

While incarcerated, Lang also produced “The Truth About January 6,” a documentary that garnered the most views of any video on Rumble to date following its publication on TGP in June 2022.

Lang, alongside several January 6 defendants who are languishing in jail, tried to save Boyland’s life while she was being trampled in the showdown between police and demonstrators. He tried lifting Boyland out of the from the ground to safety after Officer Lila Morris beat her unconscious body to no avail.

But the 28-year-old political prisoner and entrepreneur was able to save the lives of Tommy Tatum and J6 defendant Phillip Anderson, carrying them to safety from the mayhem while they were being trampled after being beaten down by police and suffocated in large doses of CS gas police doused on unarmed protesters.

Lang is currently held hostage by Biden’s Justice Department in a 6 by 8 solitary confinement cell in the basement of the Washington, DC Correctional Treatment Facility alongside J6 defendants Isaac Thomas, Ryan Samsel and Zachary Alam, who were also refused bond by federal judges and are languishing for years in pre-trial custody. While locked up, Lang founded the Blessed News Network and Sponsor J6, an organization providing legal counsel for other political prisoners.

In a statement to TGP ahead of Patriot Day, Lang describes January 6 as “a small part of a vast spiritual warfare happening all around us”: