James Webb Telescope May Have Found Biological Life on Exoplanet

Arthur C. Clarke: ‘Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying’.

The setting for the revelation was an unusual one: Jools Holland’s New Year’s Eve 2023 ‘Musical Hootenanny.’ In the TV musical special, the host asked his guests for comments on the year to come.

It was Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock, from University College London’s world-famous Department of Physics and Astronomy, who first broke the news.

The Spectator reported:

“Sitting next to Dr Aderin-Pocock, Holland asked the noted astronomer for her expectations of 2024, and she replied, candidly and baldly: ‘I think we’re going to discover alien life.’ Slightly startled, Holland asked for some clarity – e.g. are we going to meet them on planet earth – to which she further said: ‘Alien life is definitely out there’.”

She was NOT the only person ending last year with predictions of alien life discovery.

“In a YouTube video broadcast a few days ago, popular UK astrophysicist Becky Smethurst added some detail to all this, by saying: ‘I think we are going to get a paper that claims to have strong evidence for a biosignature in an exoplanet’s atmosphere very, very soon. Let’s just say it’s on my bingo card for 2024’. Likewise, in a CNBC interview broadcast the first week of 2024, UK astronaut Tim Peake was asked to speculate on extra-terrestrial life, and he said ‘Potentially, the James Webb telescope may have already found [alien life]… it’s just that they don’t want to release or confirm those results until they can be entirely sure, but we found a planet that seems to be giving off strong signals of biological life’.”

What is expected is this: a scientific paper that will provide firm evidence of alien life on an exoplanet (a planet outside our solar system).

The discovery would use biosignatures – gases and chemicals highly likely to have emanated from organic creatures.

Many took a leap and are claiming that this is a stage one in the ‘disclosure’.

“The supposed disclosure plan goes like this: first, the powers-that-be will casually tell us that a planet a squillion miles away probably harbors a few bugs in the clouds – i.e. something profound, but non-threatening. Once we’ve grown used to that, we will be told we’ve encountered a ‘technosignature’, indicating intelligent non-earth life, maybe broadcasting radio waves or sending out probes. Finally we will be informed that non-human intelligence walks among us, and has been doing so for a while – which is deeply threatening, but seeing as we got used to the space bugs then the space radio signals, what does it matter if we have space beings on Earth?”

