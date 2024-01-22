‘It’s a Nightmare’ – Biden Roasted For Celebrating Three Years with His “Dream Team” – Which Includes Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill and Doug Emhoff

Joe Biden on Saturday took to X to brag about three years with his “dream team.”

Biden’s ‘dream team’ includes “Doctor” Jill, Kamala Harris, and “Second Gentleman” Doug Emhoff.

Three years with this dream team. pic.twitter.com/GxOiMZpDev — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2024

Biden’s post drew a lot of criticism considering his poll numbers reveal his job approval rating is at historic lows.

A new left-leaning ABC News poll reveals 72% of Americans don’t believe Joe Biden has the mental sharpness to serve effectively as president.

X users blasted Biden saying that the last three years have been a destroyed border and economy.

This isn’t a dream team it’s a nightmare. The Biden administration has ruined the US border and economy. Shame on Joe Biden for celebrating his last 3 years. He should be apologizing and resigning. No wonder Biden’s approval is at historic lows. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 20, 2024

A team of puppets. Three horrific years resulting from a fraudulent, fake presidency. Open Borders, Tens of millions of illegals, Destruction of major cities, Inflation, Corruption, Wars, Debt, a weaponized DOJ, national division & targeting of your political enemies. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 20, 2024

GOT US THREE YEARS OF THIS! This ain’t my dream!

This is a freaking nightmare! pic.twitter.com/1efyFXTOgM — TXIND1836 (@txind1836) January 20, 2024

Whose dream? Not my family’s. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 20, 2024

Despite Biden having his “dream team,” his approval rating is very low, Fox News reported.

Biden’s border crisis and high inflation have contributed to his low approval ratings. TGP reported in October of 2023, an estimated 11 million illegals have crossed the border since the “dream team” was assembled. That number is rapidly growing each day.

Under Biden, inflation is out of control. TGP reported last summer that under Bidenomics, Americans are suffering from inflation, and high gas prices.

With all these problems that Americans are facing, Biden’s “dream team,” is a national nightmare.