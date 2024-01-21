Infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape of Trump Won’t be Presented to Jury in E. Jean Carroll Trial

The leaked ‘Access Hollywood’ tape of Trump will not be presented to a jury in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Trump.

Recall that Clinton-appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled last year that Trump’s “grab her by the p*ssy” Hollywood Access tape can be played at the civil trial.

“In this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the Access Hollywood tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” Judge Kaplan wrote of Trump’s locker room talk, the Washington Times reported last year.

Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said on Saturday that she will not be presenting the Hollywood Access tape to the jury.

Fox News reported:

The infamous “Access Hollywood” tape will not be presented to New York jurors tasked with considering a defamation case against former President Donald Trump leveled by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, revealed that the jury would be presented with neither the tape nor two other women who accused Trump of abuse. The revelation means Trump’s testimony in the case is likely to arrive sooner than expected, possibly Monday, one day before the Republican primary in New Hampshire. Kaplan argued that she wants the trial to remain “focused” on Carroll’s accusations, not Trump’s other alleged sex crimes.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

E. Jean Carroll is a mentally unwell woman who previously told CNN she fantasizes about rape.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

President Trump appeared in court last Wednesday as E. Jean Carroll testified in a trial where the jury will decide how much Trump has to pay for his so-called ‘defamatory’ statements about her.

Under cross-examination by Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba, E. Jean Carroll admitted she deleted emails under subpoena.

Far-left Clinton Judge Kaplan rushed to E. Jean Carroll’s defense after Alina Habba moved for a mistrial following Carroll’s admission to deleting massive amounts of evidence.

Carroll also made a stunning admission under questioning about her Trump media tour. She said she did 4 TV interviews and several podcasts to promote her book.

Roberta Kaplan: Did you promote your book – switching gears, sorry

E. Jean Carroll: I did 4 TV interviews. & 4 or 5 podcasts

Roberta Kaplan: What did you talk about?

E. Jean Carroll: The journalists wanted to hear about President Trump. I saw that the book was not selling – so I tried to talk about it

President Trump is expected to testify at the defamation trial on Monday.