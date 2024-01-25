“I ‘am Disgusted!” – Man Unleashes on Fulton County Board of Commissioners for Funding Fani Willis’s Witch-Hunt of President Trump and Remaining Silent Over Her Corrupt Love Affair (VIDEO)

One individual stole the show during Wednesday’s Fulton County Board of Commissioners Meeting with his fiery statements regarding corrupt Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis prosecution of Trump and her affair along with election interference.

The morning meeting started as a typical humdrum affair focused on a variety of local issues including housing, animal welfare, and emergency management. But this all changed within an hour when resident Derrick Blassinggame took to the podium to deliver his spiel.

Blassingame took his opportunity to slam the board for using taxpayer dollars to finance Willis’s witch-hunt of Trump and their silence over her affair with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she put on her payroll. He also slammed them for fumbling elections.

He closed by demanding a financial audit of the district attorney’s office. The audience applauded his remarks at the end.

WATCH:

Black Fulton County resident leaves County Board of Commissioners in STUNNED SILENCE after calling out election interference, Fani Willis’ corrupt affair to their FACES as other residents APPLAUD: “I’m DONE with Fulton County fumbling our elections… I’m DISGUSTED…at the DA’s… pic.twitter.com/PGp4XaiDyv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2024

Relevant transcript:

Blassingame: I’m done with Fulton County fumbling our election. I’m done with the gross mismanagement of our taxpayer dollars by Fulton County Democrats of this body! I am disgusted with the information coming out of the district attorney’s office as a taxpayer! I am done with your apparent silence over the DA’s love affair with the special prosecutor and gross mismanagement of taxpayer dollars to pursue what appears to be a frivolous lawsuit based on partisan politics. The DA appears to be interfering with future elections by trying to convict a candidate before the general election. I am requesting a financial audit be done by the county auditor of the district attorney’s office immediately.

As the Gateway Pundit has previously reported, numerous election irregularities occurred throughout the 2020 Presidential election, especially in Georgia.

In August, corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded by hitting Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment, which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

To make matters worse, Willis hired her lover Nathan Wade as a prosecutor in her office, which she reportedly benefitted from financially.

Blassinggame deserves kudos for his brave comments before these disgraceful individuals. It is truly a shame most Atlanta-area residents put up with this corruption instead.