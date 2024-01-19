NEW: Hunter Biden Finally Agrees to Closed-Door Deposition with House Republicans After Contempt Threat

Hunter Biden agreed to appear before Republican-led Committees for a closed-door deposition on February 28 after GOP lawmakers threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

“Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony,” Chairmen Comer and Jordan said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“As part of the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, the Committees on Oversight and Accountability and Judiciary will conduct transcribed interviews with several Biden family members and associates in the coming weeks.” the House Oversight Committee said. “The Committees are continuing to work with James Biden’s attorney to schedule his appearance.”

Biden Crime Family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski will also appear before the Committees for a transcribed interview the week of February 5.



Tony Bobulinski

Comer & Jordan Statement on Hunter Biden Deposition “Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony.”… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 18, 2024

Congressional Republicans previously subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition related to his influence-peddling and family corruption.

Hunter defied the subpoena and said he would only testify “at a public hearing” so lawmakers held a hearing in advance of the vote to hold him in contempt.

Last week Hunter made a shock appearance on Capitol Hill as lawmakers convened a hearing in advance of the vote to hold the first son in contempt. Later that day Republicans voted to approve a contempt resolution.

The Committee voted along party line 23-14 to approve the resolution after Hunter Biden defied a subpoena and refused to testify in a closed-door deposition.

House Republicans put the contempt resolution on hold over the weekend as Hunter’s lawyers negotiated new terms.

Hunter’s deposition was scheduled after transcribed interviews with several Biden family members and associates.