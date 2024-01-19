Hundreds of Thousands Expected to Gather in Washington, DC for the 51st Annual March for Life

Image: @CWforA/X

Despite the frigid cold, hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers are gathering today in the Nation’s Capital for the 51st annual March for Life.

Although  Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, pro-lifers know that there is still much work to be done and a critical election ahead in 2024.

Fresh from winning the National Championship, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh joined the march.

On Thursday night,  abortion-loving “Catholic” Joe Biden was asked by a reporter for Catholic broadcaster EWTN, “The March for Life is tomorrow in Washington, D.C. What’s your message to those attending?”

Apparently not remembering the pro-life point of the march, he replied, “March.”

The story is developing.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

