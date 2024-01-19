Hundreds of Thousands Expected to Gather in Washington, DC for the 51st Annual March for Life

Despite the frigid cold, hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers are gathering today in the Nation’s Capital for the 51st annual March for Life.

Although Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, pro-lifers know that there is still much work to be done and a critical election ahead in 2024.

LIVE: March for Life 2024 from Washington, D.C. | #WhyWeMarch | January 19, 2024 https://t.co/Be1PhKWkUA — Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) January 19, 2024

Fresh from winning the National Championship, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh joined the march.

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh is attending the March for Life today. Thank you Coach for your pro-life convictions! h/t @JonathanKeller pic.twitter.com/brvFAqTJHW — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 19, 2024

On Thursday night, abortion-loving “Catholic” Joe Biden was asked by a reporter for Catholic broadcaster EWTN, “The March for Life is tomorrow in Washington, D.C. What’s your message to those attending?”

Apparently not remembering the pro-life point of the march, he replied, “March.”

What is your message for those attending the 2024 March for Life?

BIDEN: “March.”#WhyWeMarch #ewtnprolife pic.twitter.com/2dxpVKJV4l — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) January 18, 2024

The story is developing.