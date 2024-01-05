House Judiciary Committee Preparing Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt of Congress

The House Judiciary Committee is preparing a resolution for next week to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.

The president’s son defied a subpoena by failing to appear for a deposition about his shady business dealings last month.

Instead of showing up, Hunter spoke on the Senate lawn.

“For six years, I’ve been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting. ‘Where’s Hunter?’” Hunter Biden said in a statement to reporters at the time. “Well, here’s my answer. I am here.”

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business — Not as a practicing lawyer. Not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not my investment at all nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist,” Joe Biden’s son continued.

“There’s no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen,” he insisted.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan was not impressed by the stunt and vowed to hold the president’s son in contempt.

“We’re going to move forward with contempt proceedings. … There’s a process we have to follow, but we plan to do that,” Jordan said at the time.

Once the committee votes on the resolution, if passed, it will go to the full House for another vote.

If passed, the Department of Justice would decide if it wants to bring charges.

“Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with our subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution. We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name,” House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer and Jordan said in a joint statement, according to a report from The Hill.

Hunter Biden is already facing many legal problems, including nine new federal charges filed just last month. These new charges are all related tax related, including failure to pay taxes and filing a false tax return.

The indictment alleges that “rather than pay his taxes, the Defendant spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle,” according to a report from NBC News.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” the indictment states.

Prosecutors allege Biden “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020.”

“According to the indictment, Hunter Biden engaged in a four-year scheme in which he chose not to pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019 and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns,” Weiss’ office said in a press release.

Biden faces a maximum of 17 years in prison if convicted. The case will be heard by Trump-appointed Judge Mark Scarsi.

The president’s son had previously been indicted on two federal tax charges and a felony charge related to a Colt Cobra .38 Special handgun he owned illegally.

In July, Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected a sweetheart plea deal for him over the previous charges. He pleaded not guilty after the deal was derailed.

Weiss is the one who had initially offered the deal, which many condemned as going easy on him. It involved no jail time.