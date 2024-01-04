House Democrats Accuse Trump of Taking Millions in Foreign Bribes While President to Distract From Biden’s Crimes

House Democrats accused Trump of taking millions in foreign bribes while president after a seven-year investigation in an effort to distract from Biden’s crimes and impeachment inquiry.

Democrats, once again, accused Trump of violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

The emoluments clause is a provision that bars US presidents from accepting gifts from foreign governments without permission from Congress first.

House Democrats targeted Trump and accused him of violating the very rarely litigated emoluments clause of the US Constitution by claiming his luxury hotels which, at the time, were blocks from the White House were evidence Trump was receiving benefits.

“It is true that $7.8 million is almost certainly only a fraction of Trump’s harvest of unlawful foreign state money, but this figure in itself is a scandal and a decisive spur to action,” Ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Jamie Raskin said in the 156-page report.

USA Today reported:

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a 156-page report Thursday morning accusing Trump of exploiting the presidency to financially benefit himself and members of his family. Trump’s businesses, according to the report, received at least $7.8 million from corrupt and authoritarian governments including China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The report is the culmination of a nearly seven-year investigation. It says records and documents obtained by House Oversight Democrats reveal “a stunning web of millions of dollars in payments made by foreign governments and their agents directly to Trump-owned businesses, while President Trump was in the White House.” Among the report’s findings and records available to the committee, China made the most payments to Trump’s businesses during his tenure, spending more than $5.5 million at Trump Tower in New York and two of Trump’s hotels in Washington and Las Vegas.

In January 2021, the US Supreme Court dismissed the previous emoluments clause lawsuits against Donald Trump.

In an order that was issued with no dissent, the Supreme Court instructed lower courts to toss out opinions against Trump since he is no longer in office.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has made millions selling his public office to the highest bidder.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.