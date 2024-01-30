“Hillary Clinton Brought the Cringe” – News Outlet in Spain TRASHES Hillary Clinton for Attempting to Dance “La Macarena” at Party in Spain (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton was spotted trying to dance “La Macarena” in Spain earlier this month and it may be the worst thing you’ve seen all day.

A news outlet in Spain trashed Hillary Clinton after she was spotted looking like an idiot trying to dance following a meeting in Madrid with the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Hillary Clinton brought the cringe with her during a trip to Sevilla on January 19,” The Olive Press, a news outlet in Spain wrote on X.

The news outlet blasted Hillary Clinton for having no clue of the “iconic dance.”

“She was called up to dance La Macarena with the original singers from Los del Río,” The Olive Press wrote. “She tried it gamely despite clearly having no clue of the iconic dance that accompanies the song.”



