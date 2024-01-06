HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Shocks the Public as He Wanders Around Confused Upon Landing in Delaware (VIDEO)

81-year-old Joe Biden wandered around upon landing in Delaware after he delivered an angry and unhinged speech in Philadelphia on Friday.

Biden on Friday delivered yet another divisive and angry speech on ‘saving democracy’ near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

Biden attacked Trump and Trump supporters in his 30-minute speech.

“Whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is what the 2024 election is all about,” angry Joe Biden shouted. “The choice is clear. Donald Trump’s campaign is about him, not America, not you. Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power. Our campaign is different.”

“Trump’s mob wasn’t a peaceful protest; it was a violent assault,” Biden said. “They were insurrectionists, not patriots. They weren’t there to uphold the Constitution; they were there to destroy the Constitution.”

Biden, who supports efforts to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot absurdly claimed, “Democracy is on the ballot. Your freedom is on the ballot.”

A confused and lost Joe Biden spun around in a circle upon landing in Newcastle, Delaware Friday evening.

The vacant look in Biden’s eyes says it all.

WATCH:

After two weeks of vacation and a 32-minute speech, Biden is back in Delaware for a weekend respite. He was VERY confused upon landing. pic.twitter.com/OLi8EqBeqD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 6, 2024

Washington Times White House Correspondent Paul Bedard said he’s never seen anything like this before.

“I covered White House for 10 years and never saw a president have interactions/directions like these…” Paul Bedard said.