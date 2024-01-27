Heartless Thugs Saw Off Jackie Robinson Statue, Steal it from Youth Baseball Park in Kansas Just Days Before Black History Month (VIDEO)

Wichita, Kansas- A completely soulless group of thieves stole an iconic Jackie Robinson statue from a youth baseball park this week, just days before Black History Month, leaving only the bronze shoes behind.

Wichita Police revealed Thursday the unidentified thugs sawed off the sculpture just above Robinson’s shoes and then absconded with the rest of the iconic player’s likeness around midnight on Thursday from McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas.

“Overnight, @League42ICT Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park was stolen. Someone cut it just above Jackie’s shoes and hauled it off in a truck,” the police department wrote. “Our community is devastated.”

Overnight, @League42ICT Jackie Robinson statue at McAdams Park was stolen. Someone cut it just above Jackie’s shoes and hauled it off in a truck. Our community is devastated. pic.twitter.com/MWbJvwga0k — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) January 25, 2024

ABC reports the crime happened around midnight on Thursday.

Wichita Chief of Police Joe Sullivan slammed the individuals responsible during a Friday press conference and was especially disturbed by the timing of the crime.

I’m frustrated by the actions of those individuals who had the audacity to take the statue of Jackie Robinson from a park where kids and families and our community gather to learn the history of Jackie Robinson, an American icon, and play the game of baseball. This should upset all of us. What troubles me even more is that the theft occurred just before the beginning of February, which marks the start of Black History Month.

Surveillance video of the incident has been released by police and shared with media outlets. One can see the suspects entering Jackie Robinson Pavilion, removing the statue, and placing it in a pickup truck.

The city of Wichita estimates the total damages to be approximately $75,000.

As ABC noted, the Wichita Metro Crime Commission said Friday during the press conference it is offering up to $7,500 for information related to the incident. This includes a $2,500 reward for tips leading to arrests and a separate reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to finding the statue.

Jackie Robinson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time and was the first player of color to play in the Major Leagues during the modern era. During his career, he was subject to awful racial taunts from fans and other teams alike but showed remarkable restraint in the face of this hatred.

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro leagues and for the minor league Montreal Royals before the Brooklyn Dodgers signed him in 1947. While playing for the Dodgers, Robinson was Rookie of the Year in 1947 and made six All-Star appearances. He also won the World Series with the team in 1955.

Robinson also used his greatness as a ballplayer to generate support for the Civil Rights Movement. After he retired from baseball in 1957, Robinson often appeared with Martin Luther King at rallies, fundraising events, and demonstrations.

After his death in 1972, Robinson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal and Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of his achievements on and off the field.