Harvard University Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Hit With 40 Credible Plagiarism Accusations in Brand New Scandal for College – Allegedly Stole the Work of Nearly a Dozen Scholars Including Her Own Husband

Harvard University has been handed another black eye after former Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned in disgrace earlier this month.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Gay refused to condemn calling the “genocide of Jews” hate speech in testimony before Congress last month. Evidence then emerged she committed academic misconduct by plagiarizing her PhD thesis.

Now, the Washington Free Beacon reports that Harvard University’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, Sherri Ann Charleston, was hit with an anonymous complaint Monday accusing her of extensively plagiarizing her academic work. This includes lifting large portions of text without quotation marks and taking credit for a study by another scholar — her own husband.

The complaint lists a total of 40 accusations against Charleston going back to 2009, a decade before she joined Harvard.

The Free Beacon conducted its own independent study of the complaint and revealed Charleston quoted or paraphrased nearly a dozen scholars without giving them credit in her 2009 dissertation at the University of Michigan.

The complaint obtained by The Free Beacon also alleges Washington plagiarized a study her husband, LaVar Charleston, wrote back in 2012. Mr. Charleston currently serves as the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion.

This allegation emerged after Mrs. Charleston regurgitated significant sections of her husband’s 2012 paper in an article they “co-authored” in 2014. The Beacon cites four damning examples.

LOOK:

Lee Jussim, a social psychologist at Rutgers University, told the Free Beacon that this rehashing an old article and passing it off as a new one qualifies as outright fraud, though perhaps not plagiarism.

You cannot just republish an old paper as if it is a new paper. If you do, that is not exactly plagiarism; it’s more like fraud.

Steve McGuire, a former political theory professor at Villanova University, who reviewed both the 2012 and 2014 papers, suggested her actions did qualify as plagiarism.

“Sherri Charleston appears to have used somebody else’s research without proper attribution,” he said.

Her 2009 thesis, however, appears to be an open-and-shut case of plagiarism. In the example below shared by the Free Beacon, Mrs. Charleston copies a sentence from Eric Arnesen’s 1991 book Waterfront Workers of New Orleans: Race, Class, and Politics, 1863-1923. She does not use quotation marks nor cite Arnesen’s work in a footnote.

She uses entire paragraphs from Rebecca Scott, her thesis adviser, while making minuscule changes.

Mrs. Charleston also lifted words from Louis Pérez, a historian at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; Alejandro de la Fuente, a historian at Harvard; and Ada Ferrer, a historian at New York University, and more as the Beacon notes. Here is how she copied Perez.

Harvard has lost over 1 billion in donations since the Gay scandal. Will this be the straw that finally breaks the camel’s back?