Gruesome Crime Scene Uncovered: Six People Found Murdered in Remote Desert Area in El Mirage, California — Burned Bodies and Bullet-Riddled SUV Found (VIDEO)

In a shocking discovery, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies stumbled upon a grisly crime scene in a remote desert area near El Mirage, California, where six people were found dead on Tuesday night.

The deputies were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. for a wellness check in an isolated stretch off Highway 395, between Lake Los Angeles and Adelanto. Initial reports disclosed the finding of five bodies, but by Wednesday morning, a sixth victim was located at the same scene, as confirmed by Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez.

Details regarding the identities of the victims or the circumstances of their deaths were not immediately disclosed. Rodriguez stated that investigators were actively gathering evidence to unravel the events leading to this tragedy.

The identities, ages, and sexes of the victims remain undisclosed as the Specialized Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Department combs through evidence at the scene to piece together the events leading to this heinous act.

Witness reports and local news sources from the Victor Valley News Group indicate that the victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The location of the grim discovery, about 15 miles north of Adelanto and 20 miles from Victorville, was described as “incredibly desolate” by KTLA reporter Annie Rose Ramos.

The crime scene was marked with numerous evidence tags, highlighting a sprawl of bullet casings and bloodied remains. Some victims also bore signs of being burned, adding a chilling dimension to the already horrifying scene.

Due to the graphic nature of the visuals, helicopter news coverage from Sky5, which flew over the crime scene at 8 a.m., was deemed too disturbing to broadcast.

The investigation has also brought to light two vehicles—a dark-colored SUV and a light-colored van—located within the crime scene perimeter. The SUV, noticeably riddled with bullet holes and with some windows shattered. The condition of the van, facing the opposite direction, remains unclear.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with the investigation.

No further details have been released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing. The area has been secured, and officials promise to provide updates as they become available.

