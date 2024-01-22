GOP State Lawmakers File Articles of Impeachment Against Democrat New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Over Gun Grab

Republican state lawmakers Stefani Lord and John Block introduced Articles of Impeachment against New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) over her gun control order and sent them to the House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee.

The Articles of Impeachment will then go to the House Judiciary Committee.

JUST NOW: Articles of impeachment (HR1) against @GovMLG have just been introduced in the NM House of Representatives and sent to the House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee, then they will go to the House Judiciary Committee. — Rep. John Block (@RepBlock) January 22, 2024

“The rights of New Mexicans are not up for debate, and no matter how hard Lujan Grisham tries to violate the Constitution, she will never succeed,” Rep. Lord said in a statement last week. “I stood firm against her tyranny when she tried to use a Covid health order to take our guns, and I will continue to stand firm against her continued attempts to destroy our Republic.”

In September Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency in response to the shooting deaths of a thirteen-year-old girl on July 28, a five-year-old girl on August 14, and an eleven-year-old boy.

“The action plan includes a suspension of open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County, temporarily prohibiting the carrying of guns on public property with certain exceptions. Exceptions include for licensed security guards and law enforcement officers. Citizens with permits to carry firearms are free to possess their weapons on private property (such as at a gun range or gun store), provided they transport the firearm in a locked box, use a trigger lock, or some other mechanism that renders the gun incapable of being fired,” according to the press release.

U.S. District Court Judge David Urias, a Biden appointee, issued a temporary restraining order against Grisham’s gun grab.

Judge Urias said Grisham violated the rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves.

Everyone turned against Grisham – including her own Attorney General – a fellow Democrat!

Several lawsuits have been filed against Grisham challenging her unconstitutional executive order.

New Mexico’s Democrat Attorney General Raul Torrez previously informed Grisham he will not be defending her.



New Mexico AG Raul Torrez

“I am writing to inform you that my office will not defend your administration in the above referenced cases challenging the Public Health Emergency Order Imposing Temporary Firearm Restrictions, Drug Monitoring and Other Public Safety Measures (the Emergency Order) issued by the Secretary of Health on September 8, 2023,” Raul Torrez wrote in a 4-page letter.

“Though I recognize my statutory obligation as New Mexico’s chief legal officer to defend state officials when they are sued in their official capacity, my duty to uphold and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen takes precedence. Simply put, I do not believe that the Emergency Order will have any meaningful impact on public safety but, more importantly, I do not believe it passes constitutional muster,” Torrez added.

Torrez scolded Grisham for taking unilateral action to suspend gun rights.

“However, I encourage you to engage in a more thoughtful and deliberative process with members of the New Mexico Legislature rather than taking unilateral action that infringes on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens while having little if any discernible impact on the underlying dynamics driving gun violence in our community,” Torrez wrote.