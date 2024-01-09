GOP Rep. Scott Perry Joins Rose Unplugged to Discuss House Republicans’ Razor-Thin Majority Amid Wave of Retirements (AUDIO)

Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) joined Rose Unplugged to discuss House Republicans’ razor-thin majority amid a wave of retirements.

Rep. Perry shared his frustrations with Republicans and the turmoil in the House of Representatives in 2023.

‘While we have such a slim majority, we must reign in Government spending and influence the amount of government in our lives,’ Perry said.

‘There seems to be a struggle to get the votes for those things most Republicans ran on. Unfortunately, when they get to DC they seem to forget their promises,’ he said.

