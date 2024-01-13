Gonzalo Lira, Que Le Vaya Bien

I was saddened but not shocked to learn that Ukraine killed Gonzalo Lira. They are monsters and a threat to freedom. But wait, you might say, Gonzalo died of pneumonia. How is that the fault of Ukraine? Very easy. Gonzalo should not have been in prison, he did not receive adequate medical care, he was tortured and extorted while in prison. All of that combined contributed to his death.

Gonzalo lived his life as a Conservative in the classical sense. He abhorred government control of the lives of private citizens. He was a scathing critic of Joe Biden and his neo-con crazies that populate his national security team. And he was a proud American even though he spent his final years in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Love makes you do funny things. He leaves behind a 7 year old son and 10 year old daughter.

I appeared on several of Gonzalo’s entertaining podcasts. He offered trenchant and insightful analysis of current world events with an ample supply of mirth. When Gonzalo was released from prison last August he tried to flee to Hungary. He tried to call me and ask advice about what to do, but it was around 3am and I missed the call because my phone was silenced so I could sleep. I mourn still that I was not able to speak with him.

Here is one clip from Gonzalo discussing the torture he experienced:

I recorded the following in honor of Gonzalo.

Here is the roundtable Gonzalo hosted a year ago with Alexander Mercouris, Andrei Martyanov and me.

My prayers are with Gonzalo’s widow, children and parents as the grieve the passing of husband, father and son.