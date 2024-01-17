Globalist President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Vows €50 Billion Aid for Ukraine, With or Without Hungary’s Orbán Agreement

Über Globalist Ursula van der Leyen is determined that Ukraine shall see have the EU’s €50-billion special fund.

The President of the European Commission has vowed to overcome Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán’s veto, to prop up Kiev’s regime and ‘plug the government’s ballooning public deficit’.

Hungary’s opposition led to an impasse in the December Summit. Orbán opposed the unanimous vote, delaying the decision at least until February, when EU leaders will meet again, and van der Leyen will try to approve the aid.

Euronews reported:

“‘I think it’s very important to engage with all 27 member states of the European Union to get the €50 billion for four years for Ukraine up and running’, the president of the European Commission told a group of media, including Euronews, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

‘This is the phase we’re in right now. It’s the preparation for the extraordinary European Council on the 1st of February. It’s hard work. We have discussed many different issues’.”

Hungarian officials reportedly have made two demands: one is dividing the massive aid into four annual parts, instead of absurdly handing all the 4-year aid upfront.

The second demand is the extension of the deadline to spend EU COVID-19 recovery funds, to give Budapest more time to unlock the frozen money.

It is never too much to remind that Brussels withholds Hungarian funds for ‘rule of law’ concerns, but is in a deadly rush to fund the proxy war of the Ukranian regime that outlawed opposition parties, censored the press and cancelled the elections.

Von der Leyen said the bloc will approve the €50-billion fund with or without Hungary’s agreement.

During a bilateral meeting with Ukrainians in Davos, she promised President Volodymyr Zelensky to “secure the means to recover, rebuild and reform” his war-torn country.

“‘We focused on the need to unblock the decision to provide Ukraine with €50 billion in long-term EU assistance at the (February) summit. Ukraine is hoping for a consensus on this issue’, Zelensky said after the meeting.”

She stressed the need to provide Ukraine with ‘predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond’.

“‘Ukraine can prevail in this war. But we must continue to empower their resistance’, von der Leyen told the audience in Davos.

‘They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory. They need capabilities to deter future attacks by Russia. And they also need hope’, she went on. ‘They need to know that, with their struggle, they will earn a better future for their children. And Ukraine’s better future is called Europe’.”

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said EU help for Ukraine should not divert resources from the bloc’s budget.

Reuters reported:

“‘If we want to help Ukraine, which I think we need to do, we have to do it in a way that doesn’t harm the EU’s budget’, Orbán told a news conference.

‘But to give away 50 billion Euros from the EU budget for four years in advance is a violation of the EU’s sovereignty and national interests. We do not even know what will happen in a quarter of a year’.”

Any financial aid for Ukraine should be separate from the EU budget, but rather based on allocating aid on the basis of gross national income (GNI).

“‘If Brussels accepts this, then there’ll be help for Ukraine, outside the budget’, he said. ‘If not, then I’ll be sad to halt this process’.”

