Globalist Heads of State, Business Leaders, Volodymyr Zelensky… Donald Trump Lives Rent-Free in the Minds of EVERYONE at Davos

In the run-up to his reelection, Conservative champion Donald Trump is projecting force and leadership at an unprecedented level, and at the World Economic Forum yearly meeting at Davos, Switzerland, just about everyone is worried about him.

While many of the justifications are downright phony, there is indeed the fact that Trump’s upcoming reelection is an extinction-level event to many Globalist insane policies – if not most of them.

Even MSM giants like the New York Times had to mix their cheerleading for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the real relevant subject at hand.

“Two people are having an outsize impact at the World Economic Forum, and one of them isn’t even there. One is Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, who put on a full-court press of business and global leaders at the forum in Davos, Switzerland. The other is Donald Trump, whose potential re-election is dominating the discussion among attendees. […] Zelensky dismissed the idea that Trump could stop the Russian president from going after other parts of Europe. Putin, he added, ‘will not stop — but the question is what will the U.S. and Trump do after this point, because in this case it will mean that Europe lost the most useful and most strong army in Europe because we lost Ukraine’.”

Zelensky dismissed the ‘danger’ of Trump but also appeared fearful about the prospect, saying his victory was the a choice for the American nation and only the American nation.’

“The Ukrainian leader acknowledged that a win for Trump, who has opposed U.S. aid to Ukraine, could affect his country’s military campaign or settlement talks. ‘Radical voices from the Republican Party’ have created tension and pain for the Ukrainian people, he said.”

Multiple attendees fear the outcome of the election.

Zelensky spoke at a private gathering of executives organized by JPMorgan Chase.

In the audience, Steve Schwarzman of Blackstone, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater, David Rubenstein of Carlyle and Michael Dell of Dell.

Global business leaders in snowy Switzerland keep their fingers to the pulse of Washington, D.C., as Donald Trump dominates the talks in the dinners and parties at Davos.

Unlike the terrified Globalist heads of state, U.S. industry leaders are not worried by a second Trump term.

CNBC reported:

“Another U.S. bank CEO privately expressed annoyance with media exaggeration of the threat of a Trump presidency, stressing he’s “all bark and no bite.” The bank chief also dismissed Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election as bloviation. ‘He’s going to win the presidency’, the CEO predicted. ‘Many of his policies were right’.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon did not predict a Trump victory, but he made similar comments in an interview Wednesday on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box.’

“’Just take a step back, and be honest. He was kind of right about NATO. He was kind of right about immigration, he grew the economy quite well. Trade. Tax reform worked. He was right about some of China’, said Dimon. ‘I don’t like how he said things about Mexico, but he wasn’t wrong about some of these critical issues. And that’s why they’re voting for him’. Still, while Dimon also echoed the sentiment that an apocalypse is unlikely, he did note he hopes ‘the country survives’ with either the reelection of President Joe Biden or the return of Trump to the White House.”

Of course, the detractors are also out in force. A ‘former Trump administration official’ quoted by NYT said, ‘there’s more reason for concern this time around because many of the people that kept Trump’s damaging urges in check won’t be working with him if he returns to office’.

“OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who also spoke with [CNBC], expressed similar sentiments. ‘I think elections are, you know, huge deals. I believe that America is gonna be fine,’ Altman said. ‘No matter what happens in this election’.”

Read more: