Former NBA Star Rajon Rondo Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

Former Celtics and Lakers star Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend.

WDRB reported Rondo was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Indiana State Police pulled Rondo over in Jackon County and searched Rondo after smelling a strong odor of marijuana stemming from Rondo’s vehicle.

Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous no-contact order filed against him.

According to ESPN, the previous protective order filed against alleged Rondo threatened a woman with a gun and had a track record of displaying “volatile, erratic and explosive behavior” in front of the woman’s children.

Former NBA champion Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges https://t.co/8hf2SbthTd pic.twitter.com/CoGrVroGgo — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2024

Per ESPN:

Former NBA point guard Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, all misdemeanor charges, WDRB-TV reported on Monday night, citing court records and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police. Rondo, 37, was pulled over in Indiana’s Jackson County on Sunday afternoon because of a traffic violation when a trooper smelled marijuana, ISP spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told the TV station. Wheeles told the outlet that a search found a gun and drug paraphernalia. He said Rondo was taken to a jail in Jackson County, where he posted bond. Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm because he had a no-contact order against him, WDRB reported. In 2022, Rondo had an emergency protective order filed by a woman dismissed after the “parties reached an agreement,” according to a document obtained by ESPN.