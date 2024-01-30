Former NBA Star Rajon Rondo Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

Former Celtics and Lakers star Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend.

WDRB reported Rondo was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Indiana State Police pulled Rondo over in Jackon County and searched Rondo after smelling a strong odor of marijuana stemming from Rondo’s vehicle.

Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous no-contact order filed against him.

According to ESPN, the previous protective order filed against alleged Rondo threatened a woman with a gun and had a track record of displaying “volatile, erratic and explosive behavior” in front of the woman’s children.

