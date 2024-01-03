Former Clerk Who Was Jailed For Refusing to Issue Marriage Licenses to Same-Sex Couples Ordered to Pay $260,104 in Fees

A former Rowan County, Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples was ordered to pay $260,104 in attorney fees.

Kim Davis, the Christian clerk who refused to sign gay marriage certificates because of her beliefs, was jailed in 2015 after she was found in contempt.

US District Judge David L. Bunning, a George W. Bush appointee, sided with the attorneys who sued Kim Davis and ordered the former clerk to pay more than $260,000 in fees.

The Associated Press reported:

Former county clerk Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage licenses in Kentucky to same-sex couples, must pay a total of $260,104 in fees and expenses to attorneys who represented one couple, according to a federal judge’s ruling. That’s in addition to $100,000 in damages a jury said the former Rowan County clerk should pay the couple who sued. Attorneys for Davis had argued that the fees and costs sought by the attorneys were excessive, but U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning disagreed and said Davis must pay since the men prevailed in their lawsuit, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

In 2015, Judge Bunning ordered Kim Davis to be jailed for refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses.

She was released from jail a week later after major backlash from prominent conservatives.