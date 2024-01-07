Florida Teacher Facing Federal Charges After Making at Least 28 Sex Tapes With 8th-Grade Student

A teacher in Orange County, Florida, is facing federal charges after the parents of an 8th-grade student found 28 sex videos of them together on his phone.

The teacher, Marie-Jo Gordo, was indicted on three counts of sexually exploiting a minor on Wednesday. The jury determined that she “(enticed) a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct” and then “(produced) a visual depiction of such conduct.”

The Orlando Sentinel reports, “Federal investigators said the student’s parents found video of Marie-Jo Gordo and their underage son, whom she taught in 2019, having sex in what appeared to be vehicles and hotel rooms throughout Central Florida. The videos were taken between June and September of 2023 and three were described in court filings.”

At least one of the videos was over 13 minutes long.

According to court records obtained by WESH, the sex crimes happened in hotel rooms “throughout Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.”

In September, the student’s parents reported the videos to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents provided the phone to the sheriff’s office for review, and they determined that many of the videos were taken from Gordo’s phone and sent to the boy.

“The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the boy, who was identified in records only as ‘CV’ and confirmed to detectives that he and Gordo had been seeing each other,” the report states.

Gordo was initially arrested in October.

In addition to being his teacher, Gordo was also the boy’s “religious ambassador,” according to the complaint obtained by the Sentinel.

BNN reports, “Gordo had resigned from her teaching position at an Orange County school in June and had assumed a new role as an art teacher at another school.”