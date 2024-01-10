FIREWORKS! Reporter Asks Hunter Biden What Kind of Crack He Smokes After He Storms Out Congressional Hearing (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden on Wednesday showed up for the House Committee hearing on the pending resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Congressional Republicans previously subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition related to his influence-peddling and family corruption.

Hunter Biden last month said he would only testify “at a public hearing” so Comer immediately initiated contempt of Congress proceedings.

Hunter made a shock appearance on Capitol Hill. He arrogantly walked into the hearing and stared down lawmakers.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace shredded Hunter Biden and called for him to be jailed immediately!

Chaos erupted after Hunter Biden stormed out of the congressional hearing.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden storms out of the House Oversight Committee hearing: “What a coward” pic.twitter.com/hm18j4L57o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

Reporters surrounded Hunter Biden and peppered him with questions after he stormed out of the hearing.

One reporter asked him what kind of crack he normally smokes!

“What kind of crack do you normally smoke Mr. Biden?!” a reporter asked Hunter.

WATCH: