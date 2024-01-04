Fire Breaks Out at NFL Star Tyreek Hill’s Florida Home, Cause of Fire Revealed (VIDEO)

Firefighters responded to a fire at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s South Florida home on Wednesday afternoon.

Hill’s Southwest Ranches home, close to 30 miles from Miami, caught fire while the star receiver was at practice.

An agent of Hill told the press that some of Tyreek Hill’s family was inside the house when the blaze took place.

Responders reported no one inside the home was injured from the blaze, and firefighters were able to douse the fire quickly.

TMZ reported the fire was caused by a child playing with a lighter inside the home.

