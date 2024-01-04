Fire Breaks Out at NFL Star Tyreek Hill’s Florida Home, Cause of Fire Revealed (VIDEO)

Firefighters responded to a fire at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s South Florida home on Wednesday afternoon.

Hill’s Southwest Ranches home, close to 30 miles from Miami, caught fire while the star receiver was at practice.

An agent of Hill told the press that some of Tyreek Hill’s family was inside the house when the blaze took place.

Responders reported no one inside the home was injured from the blaze, and firefighters were able to douse the fire quickly.

TMZ reported the fire was caused by a child playing with a lighter inside the home.

WATCH:

Per AP:

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told reporters that some family members were home at the time of the fire.

Hill was clearly upset his home caught fire:

