Filmmaker, Lawyer, and Hunter Biden “Art Buyer” Kevin Morris Joins Hunter Biden in Congressional Hearing Stunt

Hunter Biden and his Hollywood lawyer and filmmaker, Kevin Morris, were spotted on Wednesday morning in a Congressional hearing.

Morris, who had already paid off Hunter’s delinquent taxes, also bought 11 works of Hunter’s art for $875,000. Morris paid more than $2 million in Hunter Biden’s delinquent taxes in addition to a $50,000 donation to Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020.

Now, Morris is “backing a soft-focus documentary on the disgraced and indicted presidential offspring,” according to the New York Post. More corruption? If nothing else, this appears to be why Biden made a spectacle at the Congressional hearing.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the day began with fireworks when Hunter Biden made an unannounced appearance in the hearing room, where House Judiciary members were in markup for the resolution to hold Biden in contempt of Congress. Hunter openly defies, mocks, and shows more contempt for GOP lawmakers, likely because they haven’t done anything meaningful despite holding a majority in the House for one year now.

The message is clear: “Catch me if you can.”

Biden later held another press conference after being scorched by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who called for his arrest.

After defying a House deposition subpoena, he behaved the same way and instead spoke to the far-left DC press on the Senate lawn.

Chaos erupted after Hunter Biden stormed out of the congressional hearing.

Reporters surrounded Hunter and peppered him with questions after he stormed out of the hearing.

House Judiciary GOP later revealed on X,

“Kevin Morris joined Hunter Biden today for his stunt. Morris is making a documentary on Hunter. Was today’s charade done for the film?”

"Kevin Morris joined Hunter Biden today for his stunt. Morris is making a documentary on Hunter. Was today's charade done for the film?"

The House Oversight Committee noted Morris’ likely bribes to the Bidens totaling millions of dollars.