Fani Willis Defends Illicit Affair with Top Trump Prosecutor, Refuses to Give Records on Trump RICO Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday defended her illicit affair with the top Trump prosecutor in her office and refused to give congressional investigators records related to Trump’s RICO case.

As previously reported, Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The motion seeks to have the charges against Michael Roman dismissed and for Fani Willis, Nathan Wade and everyone in the DA’s office to be disqualified from the RICO case against Trump.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

Fani Willis defended her relationship with Nathan Wade and told House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that she will not be giving his committee any records related to Trump’s RICO case.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“Your letter requested records of the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, so Mr. Wade forwarded your letter to me as District Attorney for response,” Fani Willis wrote.

“Your letter is simply a restatement of demands that you have made in past correspondence for access to evidence in a pending Georgia criminal prosecution,” she said.

“As I said previously, your requests implicate significant, well-recognized confidentiality interests related to an ongoing criminal matter. Your requests violate principles of separation of powers and federalism, as well as respect for the legal protections provided to attorney work product in ongoing litigation. I refer you to my previous responses to your inquiry for more detailed analysis.”

Excerpt from New York Post:

The Georgia district attorney accused of having an affair with an attorney she hired to prosecute former President Donald Trump responded to Congress on behalf of her alleged lover Friday — saying “confidentiality interests” mean she can’t hand over any documents related to the case. Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who is facing calls even from allies to step off the Trump case due to the allegations of improper self-dealing, fired off the defiant response after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) reached out to her alleged paramour, Nathan Wade. Jordan wrote to Wade just days after Trump co-defendant Michael Roman alleged in court papers filed Jan. 8 that Willis had a glaring conflict of interest in the case, in which the 77-year-old ex-president and 14 allies face charges of unlawfully attempting to change the 2020 election results in the Peach State.

A couple weeks ago it was reported Fani Willis had been subpoenaed to testify in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to go after former President Donald Trump and his associates.

According to a court filing obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Willis was served a subpoena at her Atlanta office for her testimony in the divorce case of Nathan Wade and his wife, Joycelyn Wade.

An attorney for Fani Willis immediately filed a motion to quash the subpoena and accused Jocelyn Wade of “interfering” with her RICO case against Trump.

Last Friday, Jocelyn Wade’s legal counsel filed a response to Fani Willis’ request for a protective order – and Jocelyn Wade produced the receipts!

Jocelyn Wade unleashed on Fani Willis.

“The arguments asserted by Ms. Wills are disingenuous, specious, and her claimed basis for same fails as a matter of law. Upon information and belief, Ms. Wills has information and knowledge directly relevant to alleged conduct of the Plaintiff that would be considered by the Court asto equitable division of the marital estate, dissipation of marital assets, and spousal support.” Jocelyn Wade’s attorneys stated in a court filing reviewed by this reporter.

“Furthermore, Ms. Wilis’s implied threat to pursue charges against Defendant and her counsel, based on inconvenient facts from her personal life that are directly relevant to the ongoing divorce proceedings in the above-styled action, is an affront to the integrity of her office,” Jocelyn Wade’s attorneys wrote.

“If non-party, Ms. Willis, seeks protection, it appears that the one she needs protection from is herself,” the filing read.

Nathan Wade’s Capital One credit card statements provided by Jocelyn Wade were documented in the court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Nathan Wade spent money on Fani Willis by buying her flowers, and paying for hotels, air travel, a cruise, and Ubers.

The bank statements prove Nathan Wade bought Fani Willis flights to Miami and San Francisco.

There will be a hearing as early as February to look into Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade.