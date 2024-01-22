Suspicious Packages Found in Three New Mexico Cities – Police Confirm One Explosive Device

An explosive device was found outside of a courthouse in Deming, New Mexico on Monday.

Suspicious devices were also found at a probation center in Las Cruces and the US Attorney’s office in Albuquerque, however, they turned out to be harmless, ABC News reported.

Police asked people to avoid the area near Luna County Magistrate Court.

