EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) Endorses Arizona’s America First Super Star Kari Lake for U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) has officially endorsed Arizona Republican Kari Lake’s U.S. Senate bid, calling her a “straight shooter who will work tirelessly to secure our border, protect our constitutional rights, rein in inflation, and support law and order.”

Senator Marshall provided the following statement exclusively to The Gateway Pundit.

MARSHALL: Kari Lake is a straight shooter who will work tirelessly to secure our border, protect our constitutional rights, rein in inflation, and support law and order. For these reasons and a litany of others, I am honored to endorse her candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Kari Lake will be the leader Arizona families need to keep their communities safe, secure, and prosperous. I look forward to Kari becoming Arizona’s next Senator.

Roger Marshall has a strong track record of fighting against the Biden Regime and Anthony Fauci’s medical tyranny, the DC warmongers, the rogue FBI, and inflationary spending.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Marshall recently introduced a vote of no confidence resolution against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the Senate as the House ramps up proceedings to impeach the criminal Homeland Security Secretary for violating his oath and fostering a historic border crisis.

When fourteen Democrats voted Wednesday to pass a GOP Resolution urging Biden to “end his administration’s open-border policies,” Representative Ruben Gallego, an open-borders Democrat running against Lake for the Senate, voted no.

Lake’s opponents don’t care about stopping the invasion of our country, but alongside Roger Marshall, Kari Lake will fight for border security in the Senate.

The House just voted on a resolution denouncing @JoeBiden's open-border policies & condemning the national security & public safety crisis resulting from them. 14 Democrats crossed over & voted for it.@RubenGallego voted NO.

Kari Lake told The Gateway Pundit,

LAKE: Before being elected to the U.S. Senate, Doctor Roger Marshall was an Obstetrician, where he delivered more than 5,000 babies. Senator Marshall understands, like I do, the need to help women, save babies, and empower families. In the Senate, I will work with him on improving our healthcare system, championing strong agriculture policies, securing America’s border and defending our 2nd amendment. I am proud to have his endorsement to be the next U.S. Senator from Arizona!

Kari Lake, while still fighting a lawsuit against the stolen 2022 Midterm Election, announced her candidacy on October 10, and President Trump endorsed Lake in a video appearance at her announcement rally.

Senator Marshall also joins his colleagues Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), as well as House Members Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL), Congressman Cory Mills (R-FL), Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) and Congressman Burgess Owens (R-UT) in supporting Kari Lake.

Lake is currently dominating in general election polling, which has remained unchanged since before officially announcing her candidacy. She also is killing it in fundraising efforts with grassroots Patriots who just want their country back.

Like President Trump, Lake is not backing down from the radical left and their tactics of election fraud, and she is still fighting to correct her stolen election for Arizona Governor. Lake is also fighting against lawfare from the radical left and RINOs in Maricopa County, who are suing her for alleged defamation all because she had the courage to fight against her stolen election where 60% of voting machines failed to read Republican in-person ballots.

Lake recently joined The Gateway Pundit for an exclusive interview to discuss her historic election and lawfare against her and other conservatives in Arizona.

With Trump’s recent LANDSLIDE victory in the Iowa Caucus and Lake’s success to date this election cycle, it is clear that the Fake News Media’s smears against the so-called election deniers aren’t working!

