EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lindell Speaks About Ronna McDaniel’s Failures and Calls on Her to Resign, Says Lawsuit to Ban Voting Machines is Going to The US Supreme Court

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Monday at Turning Point Action’s Restoring National Confidence Summit to discuss Ronna McDaniel’s failures as RNC Chairwoman to fight for election integrity and his fight to restore elections through getting rid of the corrupt voting machines.

Get Deals At The Gateway Pundit MyPillow Discounts Page – Plus Free Shipping With Promo Code TGP!

The event, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, two days before the 2024 RNC Winter Meeting with hundreds of County GOP Chairmembers and RNC voting members, featured presentations on election fraud and how the grassroots GOP can get out the vote. Unlike grassroots Republicans across America, the RNC, under Ronna’s leadership, doesn’t care about winning or ensuring honest elections.

Mike Lindell spoke at the event yesterday following a presentation on “Truth & Transparent Elections” by Cause of America and the Lindell Team.

Watch day one of the event here.

While speaking at the event, Mike Lindell slammed Ronna McDaniel’s recent claims that “Republican-on-Republican infighting” caused losses in 2022, while ignoring election fraud. He further called on Ronna to resign as Chairman of the RNC.

“Republican voters want to hear us talk about the border, fentanyl, Israel, our kids, crime, inflation, and they want to see us take on Joe Biden,” said Ronna, ignoring the massive fraud that took place in states like Arizona, where 60% of voting machines failed on election day — the same day that Republicans turned out 3:1 to support their candidates.

As Laura Loomer reports, Ronna “may announce her resignation at the RNC Winter Meeting in Nevada this week.”

SCOOP: Ronna Romney @GOPChairwoman may announce her resignation at the RNC Winter Meeting in Nevada this week. She is planning to announce her resignation in Nevada this week to sell her $10 million credit line idea to the 168 RNC members as a way to save face with the Trump… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 29, 2024

When asked if Mike will run again for RNC Chair, he told The Gateway Pundit, “Probably not.” He continued, “I’ve got to keep going with what I’m already doing is what I would do as Chair anyway.”

“We’re doing what the RNC should have been doing,” Mike added before telling The Gateway Pundit that a federal lawsuit to ban the use of “black box voting machines,” which was previously shot down by an Obama Judge in Arizona, is going to the United States Supreme Court.

Mike also commented on testimony in Georgia by professor and election expert J. Alex Halderman in the Federal District Court.

Recently, in a Federal Court In Atlanta, Georgia, University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering J. Alex Halderman testified in front of Judge Amy Totenberg’s courtroom in the Culling vs. Raffensperger lawsuit on the insecure Dominion voting machines used in Georgia elections since 2020.

As reported earlier, during his testimony, Halderman was able to HACK A DOMINION VOTING MACHINE and change the tabulations in front of U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg and the entire courtroom!

Halderman USED ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS!

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Mike Lindell was canceled by Fox News, likely because of his efforts to fight for honest elections. Lindell gave us the latest on his cancellation by Fox and offered free shipping on all orders PLUS up to 60% off using promo code TGP at Mypillow.com!

Watch the full interview below: