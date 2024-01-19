EXCLUSIVE: “Joe Biden is The Real Threat to Democracy” – Senator Roger Marshall Speaks to TGP After Endorsing Kari Lake for U.S. Senate, Discusses Rigged Elections and Biden’s Open Border (VIDEO)

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Thursday about his endorsement of Kari Lake (R-AZ) for U.S. Senate to help him fight the radical left in Washington, DC.

As The Gateway Pundit exclusively reported, Senator Marshall recently endorsed Kari Lake, calling her a “straight shooter who will work tirelessly to secure our border, protect our constitutional rights, rein in inflation, and support law and order.”

Lake is also endorsed by Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), as well as House Members Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL), Congressman Cory Mills (R-FL), Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) and Congressman Burgess Owens (R-UT). Further, President Trump endorsed Kari Lake immediately upon announcing her bid for Senate last October.

Roger Marshall, Lake’s latest endorser, has a strong track record of fighting against the Biden Regime and Anthony Fauci’s medical tyranny, the D.C. warmongers, the rogue FBI, the border, and inflationary spending.

Marshall recently introduced a vote of no confidence resolution against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the Senate as the House ramps up proceedings to impeach Mayorkas for violating his oath and fostering a historic border crisis. However, open-borders Democrats objected to the resolution and killed it. “Good thing my friends across the Capitol over in the house are having their impeachment hearings,” Marshall said, adding that public pressure is necessary to “drive an impeachment” in the House and the Senate. “We all need to stand up. We need to be patriots and say what Mayorkas has done is wrong and that he’s derelict in his duties.”

Over 11 million aliens have illegally entered our country under Biden and Mayorkas.

When fourteen Democrats voted Wednesday to pass a GOP Resolution urging Biden to “end his administration’s open-border policies,” Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), an open-borders Democrat running against Lake for the Senate, voted no. Despite changing her party affiliation from Democrat to Independent in December 2022, incumbent Senator Kyrsten Sinema voted for Biden’s radical agenda 94% of the time and voted for the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to be Secretary of Homeland Security. Sinema has not yet announced her plans for 2024.

Clearly, Lake’s opponents don’t care about stopping the invasion of our country, but alongside Senator Roger Marshall and President Donald Trump in the White House, Kari Lake will fight for border security in the Senate.

Marshall also chimed in on Kari Lake’s stolen 2022 election for governor and the bogus defamation lawsuit against Lake for speaking out on Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s involvement in the election. Richer’s lawsuit is backed by far-left Protect Democracy, the same Soros-funded organization that sued Rudy Giuliani for $148 million after he questioned the 2020 election and claimed that two Georgia poll workers contributed to the fraud.

Remember, The Gateway Pundit exclusively reported on audio tapes where former Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri admitted that Maricopa County’s elections are rigged and that his colleagues, including Stephen Richer, knew the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump.

Later, in 2022, Maricopa County handled another sham election with Kari Lake on the ballot and leading by 11 points in the polls. 60% of the voting machines failed on election day due to election officials’ intentional misconduct aimed at suppressing Republican in-person voters, and hundreds of thousands of illegal mail-in ballots were counted without chain of custody documentation or signature verification.

After further investigation into the mail-in ballots used to steal Kari Lake’s election, The Gateway Pundit discovered that roughly 10% of the mail-in ballot signatures we inspected were likely fraudulent votes.

Despite all of the evidence of compromised elections, the mainstream media and Kari Lake’s opponents have promulgated their narrative that she is “dangerous,” an “election denier,” and a “threat to democracy.”

However, the smears aren’t working! Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the stolen 2022 Midterm Election, and she continues to soar in general election polling for the Senate.

When asked about the rigged election and attacks against Lake, Marshall pointed out the hypocrisy, telling The Gateway Pundit, “So it’s okay for Hillary Clinton to be an election denier, but heaven forbid a conservative to [say], ‘I have concerns about free and safe elections.’” He continued, “Just like Kari, I want free, safe elections, elections with integrity; I want to make sure that everything is just as tight as we can be. But as long as you’re just handing out ballots that are not secure, you’re not checking people’s IDs, I don’t know how we’re ever going to have secure elections right now.”

Watch the full interview below: