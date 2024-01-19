EXCLUSIVE: “Joe Biden is The Real Threat to Democracy” – Senator Roger Marshall Speaks to TGP After Endorsing Kari Lake for U.S. Senate, Discusses Rigged Elections and Biden’s Open Border (VIDEO)

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Thursday about his endorsement of Kari Lake (R-AZ) for U.S. Senate to help him fight the radical left in Washington, DC.
As The Gateway Pundit exclusively reported, Senator Marshall recently endorsed Kari Lake, calling her a “straight shooter who will work tirelessly to secure our border, protect our constitutional rights, rein in inflation, and support law and order.”
Lake is also endorsed by Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), as well as House Members Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL), Congressman Cory Mills (R-FL), Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) and Congressman Burgess Owens (R-UT). Further, President Trump endorsed Kari Lake immediately upon announcing her bid for Senate last October.
Roger Marshall, Lake’s latest endorser, has a strong track record of fighting against the Biden Regime and Anthony Fauci’s medical tyranny, the D.C. warmongers, the rogue FBI, the border, and inflationary spending.
Marshall recently introduced a vote of no confidence resolution against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the Senate as the House ramps up proceedings to impeach Mayorkas for violating his oath and fostering a historic border crisis. However, open-borders Democrats objected to the resolution and killed it. “Good thing my friends across the Capitol over in the house are having their impeachment hearings,” Marshall said, adding that public pressure is necessary to “drive an impeachment” in the House and the Senate. “We all need to stand up. We need to be patriots and say what Mayorkas has done is wrong and that he’s derelict in his duties.”
Over 11 million aliens have illegally entered our country under Biden and Mayorkas.
When fourteen Democrats voted Wednesday to pass a GOP Resolution urging Biden to “end his administration’s open-border policies,” Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), an open-borders Democrat running against Lake for the Senate, voted no. Despite changing her party affiliation from Democrat to Independent in December 2022, incumbent Senator Kyrsten Sinema voted for Biden’s radical agenda 94% of the time and voted for the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to be Secretary of Homeland Security. Sinema has not yet announced her plans for 2024.
Clearly, Lake’s opponents don’t care about stopping the invasion of our country, but alongside Senator Roger Marshall and President Donald Trump in the White House, Kari Lake will fight for border security in the Senate.
Marshall also chimed in on Kari Lake’s stolen 2022 election for governor and the bogus defamation lawsuit against Lake for speaking out on Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s involvement in the election. Richer’s lawsuit is backed by far-left Protect Democracy, the same Soros-funded organization that sued Rudy Giuliani for $148 million after he questioned the 2020 election and claimed that two Georgia poll workers contributed to the fraud.
Remember, The Gateway Pundit exclusively reported on audio tapes where former Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri admitted that Maricopa County’s elections are rigged and that his colleagues, including Stephen Richer, knew the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump.
Later, in 2022, Maricopa County handled another sham election with Kari Lake on the ballot and leading by 11 points in the polls. 60% of the voting machines failed on election day due to election officials’ intentional misconduct aimed at suppressing Republican in-person voters, and hundreds of thousands of illegal mail-in ballots were counted without chain of custody documentation or signature verification.
After further investigation into the mail-in ballots used to steal Kari Lake’s election, The Gateway Pundit discovered that roughly 10% of the mail-in ballot signatures we inspected were likely fraudulent votes.
TGP EXCLUSIVE: Limited Maricopa County 2022 Ballot Signature Review Shows Obviously Mismatched Signatures Accepted at Level One – VIEW RECORDS HERE
Despite all of the evidence of compromised elections, the mainstream media and Kari Lake’s opponents have promulgated their narrative that she is “dangerous,” an “election denier,” and a “threat to democracy.”
However, the smears aren’t working! Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the stolen 2022 Midterm Election, and she continues to soar in general election polling for the Senate.
When asked about the rigged election and attacks against Lake, Marshall pointed out the hypocrisy, telling The Gateway Pundit, “So it’s okay for Hillary Clinton to be an election denier, but heaven forbid a conservative to [say], ‘I have concerns about free and safe elections.’” He continued, “Just like Kari, I want free, safe elections, elections with integrity; I want to make sure that everything is just as tight as we can be. But as long as you’re just handing out ballots that are not secure, you’re not checking people’s IDs, I don’t know how we’re ever going to have secure elections right now.”
Watch the full interview below:
CONRADSON: You endorsed Kari Lake this morning. What do you look forward to with Kari Lake in the Senate? Why is she the best choice for 2024 in Arizona?
MARSHALL: Well, Jordan, you said it, she’s a fighter. And that’s what we need up here in Washington, DC, right now is somebody fighting, someone willing to stand up to Joe Biden and turn the volume up. I think she’s gonna be an incredible voice. She’s an incredible communicator. She’s going to fight to secure the border, she’s going to fight to protect our God-given constitutional rights, she’s going to fight to make a stronger economy, to set American energy free, I think, just to get back to the fundamentals. I think of Kari Lake as a patriot, a true modern-day American patriot. We need her up here. We’ll welcome her with open arms.
CONRADSON: Kyrsten Sinema, who’s currently in the seat, recently changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Independent, but she’s still got a liberal voting record. It seems nothing has changed. Have you seen any change in Kyrsten Sinema besides the letter next to her name?
MARSHALL: I think Kyrsten’s voting record pretty consistently votes with Joe Biden. I don’t know the numbers; you can look it up. I bet it’s way over 90%. So. she still very consistently votes with Joe Biden, no mistake about that.
CONRADSON: In Arizona, the media, the fake news media, they call Kari Lake a threat to democracy, an election denier, all these nasty names because she wants to fight for honest elections in the state. And, you know, this comes after the 2020 election, which was extremely questionable and highly controversial. And then, you know, I broke a story where an election official actually admits that, yeah, the election was rigged, Dominion is a shady company, my colleagues don’t want to do an audit because they’re afraid they actually lost. And then we have the 2022 election where Kari Lake is running for Governor, and 60% of the machines break down on Election Day. Yet, because she’s fighting it, they’re calling her an election denier, threat to democracy, all this stuff. And the same people are the same people who are going after President Trump, the leading presidential candidate, trying to remove him from the ballot and tell the American people you can’t vote for this candidate. What are your thoughts on this? Who’s the real threat to democracy?
MARSHALL: Well, certainly Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy. It just amazes me; my dad had this thing about hypocrites: you can be a liar, but if you’re a hypocrite, that’s even worse. So it’s okay for Hillary Clinton to be an election denier, but heaven forbid a conservative to be, “I have concerns about free and safe elections.” Look, just like Kari, I want free, safe elections, elections with integrity, I want to make sure that everything is just as tight as we can be. But as long as you’re just handing out ballots that are not secure, you’re not checking people’s IDs, I don’t know how we’re ever going to have secure elections right now. So I appreciate the fight that she’s trying to do. I hope that everyone at the local level is doing everything we can to make sure we do have free and safe elections. And that’s why we need your listeners to be volunteering to be out there to be poll watchers, and don’t leave just because they tell you to leave, and it’s shut down. Keep those video cameras coming, running, and watching those bags of votes coming in. And for heaven’s sakes, they should follow their own election laws and their own constitution. If it says when the ballots are supposed to be in by 9pm on a certain day, then let’s shut it down if they come in after that.
CONRADSON: Because Kari Lake spoke out against the election, we’ve got an election official, an elected official also, suing her for defamation because she criticized his role in what I would call a rigged election; 60% of machines broke down. What are your thoughts on this? Is he a threat to democracy? Is he a threat to our constitutional right to free speech?
MARSHALL: You know, again, everyone can have freedom of speech unless you’re a conservative, right? So, Joe Biden has spent his whole presidency trying to shut down conservative thought whether it was about the complications from the COVID vaccine, that masks don’t work, that the vaccine doesn’t stop the spread of the virus. You couldn’t say anything like that. Is this guy a threat to democracy? I don’t know. I think he should have freedom of speech. I think that Kari should have freedom of speech as well. I think he’s wasting his time and her time if they take this to court. Kari and I got bigger battles to fight. We need to secure the border, we need to protect our constitutional rights, we need to stop inflation. You know the price the average cost for a first time homebuyer, their mortgage has doubled under Joe Biden. We need to fire Alejandro Mayorkas today and Joe Biden in 300 days.
CONRADSON: Speaking of the border that’s a big policy point for Kari Lake, coming from Arizona where the border is running out of control, illegals running through every day, thousands of them. You recently introduced a resolution of no confidence against Alejandro Mayorkas in the Senate. I understand a Democrat was able to shoot down with the unanimous consent [vote]. But where are we with that?
MARSHALL: So again, Joe Biden is a threat to democracy. If we don’t have border security, then we don’t have a sovereign country. He and Mayorkas are derelict in their duties. They both took an oath to protect us from enemies domestic and foreign, they took an oath to enforce the law of the land. And they’re doing none of that they broke their oath, they’re not enforcing the law of the land, they don’t have operational control of the border. And then to top it off, Biden breaks the law by issuing parole to 1.7 million people, 1.7 million people he’s paroled. What the law requires is doing it person by person, individual case by individual case; he’s doing it by tens of thousands. So we need people like Kari Lake, that’s going to stand beside me, to go to the Senate floor, be willing to call out Joe Biden and say this is wrong. So like you said, the Democrats shot down our unanimous consent a resolution of no confidence on Mayorkas. Good thing my friends across the Capitol over in the house are having their impeachment hearings. Hopefully they can get this across the finish line. And the one thing to your listeners, though, is that public sentiment can drive an impeachment in many ways. We all need to stand up. We need to be patriots and say what Mayorkas has done is wrong and that he’s derelict in his duties. He needs to be fired. Let’s fire Joe Biden in 300 more days.